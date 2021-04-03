Did you know that in 2019, 15% of high school kids in Rutland County reported they had their first alcoholic drink prior to age 13? What is even more alarming is 56% of Rutland County youth in Grades 9-12 reported they have consumed alcohol and 31% drank alcohol within the past 30 days of the survey (Vermont Department of Health, 2019 survey).
April is Alcohol Awareness Month and communities across the country, like Rutland, work to raise awareness about underage drinking and the dangers of it. You might be thinking “I don’t have kids,” “my kids are older than 21”, or perhaps “my kids would never do that, so this doesn’t apply to me.” The truth is, underage drinking affects us all, including the youth drinking the alcohol, the people around them and our community.
Thankfully, in Rutland, we have several groups and organizations, such as Partners for Prevention, Mentor Connector and the Vermont Youth Project to name a few, working to improve the lives of youth and to decrease substance use among them. Together, they provide other outlets and opportunities for youth to make healthy choices around proper nutrition, healthy recreation and socialization.
Here are two basic things you can do to help curb underage drinking:
— Talk with your kids. Having an open conversation about alcohol and expectations with your kids is a great start. ParentUpVT.org is a great resource for ideas on how to have those awkward conversations.
— Keep your alcohol locked up. Recent Rutland County surveys show the most common way kids obtain alcohol is through a family member, or they take it from family without their knowledge. Also, any kids report they most often either drink at home or at a friend’s house. As a parent, it is important to keep in touch with your kids, know where they are and who they are with (Vermont Youth Project, Rutland County 2020 Survey).
There are many more resources and information available about how to reduce underage drinking; here are a few to get you started: National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Center for Disease Control (CDC), Parent Up Vermont, the Vermont Help Link and Partners for Prevention.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Kaitlyn Gawet, LMSW, Regional Prevention Partnership Coordinator for Rutland Partners for Prevention (RPP) within the Community Health Improvement team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.