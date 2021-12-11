Have you identified who you want to speak for you about your medical care if you are not able to do so? Have you shared your end of life wishes with your family? Advance Directive (AD) forms can help you give instructions to your health care team, family members and your local hospital when you are unable to communicate those decisions yourself. These forms can help give clarity about your wishes and preferences to those whom you want making those decisions for you. It also allows you to identify whom you would like to make medical decisions if you are unable to communicate your wishes.
An Advance Directive is a legal document that should be shared with your physician, family and local hospital. Filing it with the Vermont Advance Directive Registry, an online data base, gives electronic access of your AD to your health care team at the hospital where you’ll be receiving care, even if it’s out of state. You can also make minor changes to your Advance Directive through the registry.
The Advance Directive form can be challenging to complete — Rutland Regional Medical Center is here to help! The Community Health Improvement Team at RRMC is ready to help with trained explainers who are available to work with you to plan and document your Advance Directive. They explain the forms, answer your questions, as well as make and file copies all in a caring, skilled and compassionate manner. If you have a technical or tough question, they will refer you to your health care professional. All of your documents are processed and filed as you wish. This is a free service and we are committed to assisting as many members of our community as possible.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the Advance Directive Coordinator at (802) 747-3608.
You can also view and print out the Advance Directive Short form at vtethicsnetwork.org/forms online.
Today’s Health Talk was brought to you by the Community Health Team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
