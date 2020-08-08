It is no secret that the past few months have been difficult. People across the nation are experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression due to the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In times like these, it is important to seek out healthy coping mechanisms to help lessen these feelings of stress and anxiety. Being active outdoors is a proven way to relieve stress and give your mood a lift. What better place to get outdoors than the Green Mountain State?
To improve their health and wellness, 1,300 Vermonters have joined Come Alive Outside’s Mile-a-Day challenges during these pandemic times. Mile-a-Day encourages participants to develop a daily walking habit outdoors and has been remarkably successful in increasing mental well-being. When surveyed, 100% of participants from Come Alive Outside’s Mile-a-Day Spring challenge reported the program had a positive impact on their mental health.
There are currently over 1,700 participants walking together (apart) in Come Alive Outside’s 100 Days, 100 Miles Challenge. Most of the walkers are from Vermont, but folks from 33 additional states and Canada have also accepted the challenge. Participants vary in age and ability and are from all walks of life. They are also invited to be part of an online community and receive weekly emails that highlight fellow Mile-a-Day walkers’ triumphs and challenges. Our community has been successful in inspiring participants to continue working towards their goals of being active outside daily even when internal motivation is lacking.
The program is sponsored in Vermont by Casella Waste, Heritage Family Credit Union and Rutland Regional Medical Center. Traci Moore, director of the Rutland Health Foundation at Rutland Regional Medical Center said, “Programs like these helps to unite us and keep us active and outdoors during these uncertain times. This year, participants will also be able to walk their last mile in support of the Foley Cancer Center, as part of the virtual Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K on Saturday, Oct. 3.”
Come Alive Outside’s next Mile-a-Day Challenge will begin on Oct. 4. Registration is free and open to anyone living in Vermont.
Come Alive Outside is a nonprofit that works with communities to create the awareness, intention and opportunity for people to live healthier lives outside.
To find out more about Come Alive Outside’s programs and how you can participate in the next Mile-A-Day challenge, visit www.comealiveoutside.com
This week’s Health Talk was written by Arwen Turner, Come Alive Outside’s executive director.
