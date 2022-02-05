It’s an inconvenient truth that when we change out our closets between seasons, we should also change out our skincare routine. After living in the sultry, warm Carolinas for 22 years, I received this powerful reminder when I returned to the harsh, dry, northern winters of Vermont. Maintaining a healthy barrier against the elements will keep your skin — your largest organ — glowing, hydrated and happy through the long winter months. Here’s how it’s done.
The first step to keeping your skin barrier functioning at its best is to put away your everyday cleanser, and pick up your new secret weapon: an oil-based cleanser. Oil cleansing is magical for every skin type — stay with me here — even oily skin. Rather than cleansing all your natural oils away, kicking your skin into oil-production overdrive, oil cleansing indicates to your skin that it can ease off the oil production, helping eliminate blackheads and clogged pores.
As a bonus, it keeps your microbiome in balance, too. Helping to maintain healthy levels of the good bacteria that keep your skin balanced and healthy. Over-cleansing with harsh chemicals found in many soaps often removes harmful bacteria. But it’s important to note that it also eliminates the good bacteria which throws the microbiome of your skin out of balance, which can lead to inflammation, acne and overly sensitive skin.
As opposed to water-based cleansers, oil cleansers give you a deeper cleanse by working with, rather than against, your natural skin oils to loosen and dissolve sebum and dirt, and draw it out, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and happy.
Another trick we can take from our winter closet is layering. Your winter skincare routine should have you layering up, just like you do with your clothing, so pack it on thick. After a deep oil cleanse, reach for a hydrosol, a flower-water distilled from fresh flowers, leaves and fruits. Then it’s time for a humectant to reduce water loss. My personal favorite is the Hydrating Serum from Botnia, the professional skincare line I use in my treatment room, whose founder happens to be a Vermont native. After you apply the serum, spritz again with hydrosol for an extra layer of protection on the skin’s surface. (Hot tip: Keep a little spray bottle of your hydrosol in your purse and spritz whenever you feel a little dry or tight throughout the day for freshness and to keep your protective layers in tip-top shape.) Finally, apply an oil-based moisturizer that locks in the hydrating serum, and acts as an outer shield to the elements. If you feel overly dry or chapped, and plan to spend a long time outdoors, apply a balm as additional protection. An occlusive balm usually made up of a combination of waxes, oils and butters, can help combat transdermal water loss, which causes dryer skin.
Other tricks and tips to keep your skin supple and happy during winter:
Keep humidifiers going throughout the house.
Avoid overly hot showers, and absolutely never put your face under a hot shower head. Keep exfoliation to a minimum using a weekly enzyme mask mixed with goat’s milk yogurt to gently dissolve dead skin cells that can lead to clogged pores.
Working with an esthetician and getting monthly facials give your skin a rest-and-reset and allow it to work to its own natural optimum ability.
Emily MacGregor is an esthetician at Rutland Integrative Health.
