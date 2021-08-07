The microbiome is a collection of microorganisms within our genome that includes bacteria, fungi and viruses which work together to perform many important functions without us even having to think about. Trillions of microbes digest food to generate nutrients for host cells, synthesize vitamins, metabolize drugs, detoxify carcinogens, stimulate renewal of cells in the gut lining, and activate and support the immune system.
The most commonly known is the gut microbiome which includes the mouth, stomach and intestines. This particular grouping supports liver detoxification. The intestinal tract and the liver are anatomically and physiologically connected. This relationship between the two has been called the “gut–liver axis,” and affects intestinal metabolites on the liver. Due to the heavy burden of environmental and internal toxins on the liver, a highly functioning detoxification system is imperative to avoid the concerning health conditions caused by toxins which can ‘leak’ through the barrier of the gut lining.
Disease occurs when there is an imbalance or lack of diversity of microbes within the system. For example, a significant loss of metabolic capabilities appears to occur in microbiomes found associated with particular diseases such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. A lack of diversity has also been associated with complex genetic disorders, including “immune related” diseases like allergies, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D), multiple sclerosis (MS), but also colorectal cancer or metabolic disorders like obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D).
There are other colonies of these microorganisms that live in our lungs, our nose, throat, eyes and on our skin. They all protect against infection, temper inflammatory responses, protect us from environmental stimuli.
Creating a healthy relationship with your microbiome will support your immune system and overall health. It is important to focus most on your external environment.
— Consider taking a probiotic supplement and eat fermented foods which are natural sources of probiotics. These include sauerkraut, miso, kimchi, kombucha, kefir and other fermented vegetables.
— Eat prebiotic fiber which helps to feed probiotic growth, supporting increased beneficial bacteria. These include asparagus, bananas, chicory, garlic, Jerusalem artichoke, onions and whole grains.
— Eat less sugar and artificial sweeteners which negatively impacts blood glucose levels.
— Reduce stress in all forms, including psychological stress, environmental stress (including extreme heat and cold), and sleep deprivation. Exercising regularly, sleeping well and eating a healthy diet can reduce stress levels.
— Avoid taking antibiotics unless necessary. Studies show that six months after the use of an antibiotic, the gut lacks several strains of beneficial bacteria.
— Regular exercise may increase gut diversity.
— Get enough sleep. An animal study done in 2014 revealed irregular sleep habits increased negative outcomes for gut diversity.
— Use natural cleaning and body products. Using harsh chemical and disinfectants increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and a higher body mass index (risk of obesity).
— Avoid smoking. A 2018 review of research published over a 16-year period found smoking alters the intestinal flora by increasing potentially harmful microorganisms and decreasing the levels of beneficial ones.
— Eat a vegetarian diet. A plant-based diet has been shown to improve gut health due to the high levels of prebiotic fiber it contains. Note: Any diet that is a majority of vegetables, low in dairy, meat and processed foods, will create a more healthy internal environment for beneficial bacteria to thrive.
Dalite Sancic, DAOM, L,Ac., MS is a doctor of East Asian medicine at Rutland Integrative Health.
