It’s no surprise to feel pain after a car accident or bad fall, but many of us have aches and pains even without these more significant traumas. Repetitive movement patterns can lead to pain, dysfunction and restricted range of motion. This pattern is known as repetitive strain injury, which affects almost 2 million Americans each year. The causes range from computer work to factory work. Each one of us has favored movement patterns, and if we can tune into them and change the way we move, we can reduce pain we experience in our bodies.
I realized the importance of my own movement patterns years ago while I was helping my husband on his vegetable farm. Each time I reached down to cut a head of lettuce, I stepped with my right foot. My right hip hinged more than my left, and I crunched my right abdominals as I bent down. After 10 minutes, my back started to hurt, and I had only just begun. I started stepping with my left foot and switching as much of my movement as I could to the other side of my body. The pain changed and dissipated.
Later that day, I realized I crunched the right side of my body similarly in the kitchen. I started to stand more upright. I carried my baby on my right hip. Now, I always alternate which hip I carry him on or hold him directly in front of my body. I alternate sides with the heavy bags I carry, as well.
Repetitive movements cause restrictions in our fascia or connective tissue. Our fascia runs between every single cell in our body. Fascia surrounds, penetrates and supports each muscle, nerve and organ. It has a crushing pressure when restricted, with a tensile strength of as much as 2,000 pounds of pressure per square inch. Thus repetitive poor postures can feel like there is an elephant sitting on a nerve in your back. As a massage therapist specializing in myofascial release therapy, I ask questions about my clients’ day-to-day activities and act as a movement detective in order to discover patterns that might be harmful to their well-being.
If you are in pain, here are some things to consider:
— How do you spend the majority of your time each day? If at a computer, think about your posture. Ideally, you have arms at 90 degrees, shoulders relaxed, knees level with hips, feet flat on the floor, and computer screen at eye level. If you have a more active job, think of your primary movements and switch it up. One client I worked with always twisted to the left at his job, so I had him move things around so he could turn to the right. Some job site requirements will not allow these changes. If that is the case, stretch regularly, especially in the opposite direction of your repetitive movement.
— How do you spend your resting time at home? If you watch TV, is your head straight forward or turned? If you read or use a device, can you place your book in front of your face rather than looking down for long periods of time? If you always cross your right leg over your left, switch it up and do the opposite.
— Do you stretch each day? Stretching very gently and for longer amounts of time can release restrictions in your fascia. A gentle stretch held for 5 minutes or more will affect the collagenous part of your fascia, and could lead to longer-lasting change. At the 8 minute mark, a gentle stretch will cause a release of Interleukin 8, your body’s own anti-inflammatory. Start at the place where you feel the slightest bit of stretch. As it releases, you can go deeper, but wait at each barrier and let the tissue release on its own.
— Do you drink water? Drinking water helps to keep your tissues hydrated and is absolutely critical to your well-being.
— Do you unwind each day? Think of what a dog or cat does when they wake up. They stretch their bodies without thinking. Try to mimic your pets each morning and spend a few minutes moving without thought, known in the Myofascial Release world as “unwinding.” Let your neck move very gently and when you find a position that feels like a good stretch, wait there until your intuition tells you otherwise. Let your arms and whole body move as it feels right. If you are gentle, you will not injure yourself.
Stretching, drinking water and unwinding are three very inexpensive ways you can take control of your health. As you notice your patterns of movement, you’ll gain awareness. With awareness, you can choose new ways to move your body.
Lindsay Courcelle, CMT, is a massage therapist specializing in Myofascial Release Therapy at Rutland Integrative Health.
