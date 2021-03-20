Surgery coming up? Here are five steps to help you have the best outcome:
“Healer, heal thyself” is a mantra shared among those in the health care community. It is something we say to ourselves, sometimes with a quiet urgency, when work is pressing, when we start to wear thin, or sometimes, when parts of us wear out.
It was just a few months ago when I found myself repeating this mantra after discovering I had a torn tendon at my shoulder’s rotator cuff. No injury is welcome, but this particular kind is probably one of the least welcome to any massage therapist and fitness coach. When I received the word and scheduled the surgery, my mind shifted into overdrive. Things had to be done! If I was to get through this surgery well and get back to my work quickly, I needed to Heal Myself. Most importantly, I needed a plan.
Make a recovery plan: Goal setting works. Humans, in fact, have a unique ability to envision a future state and work toward the realization of that state. A recent study showed people who have written down clear and specific goals have over an 80% success rate at achieving them.
So, when it comes to recovering from an injury, goal setting creates a real, tangible path toward achievement. Goal setting is more than checking off a box on your long road to recovery. It, in some ways, creates your reality, acting as a beacon that directs you to accomplishment. A good meditation coach can help in the process of visualizing and ultimately realizing your healing goals.
Get your house in order and prepare to rest: After surgery, I know I’ll be unable to use my dominant arm for several weeks. This means cooking and cleaning for myself will be difficult so I’ve gone ahead and prepared and frozen a few weeks’ worth of meals I can easily heat and eat. I’ve decluttered and cleaned so I won’t be bothered by a mess when I cannot do a thing about it. In my business and personal spheres, I have delegated all the tasks I will be unable to handle, referred work to colleagues I respect, and set goals and tasks for my return.
Prepare the body: Cleanse and nourish. In the weeks leading up to surgery, it is a good idea to make some healthy choices in your diet and habits. For food, eat clean food, nothing processed: plenty of veggies, fruits and healthy proteins. Try to keep sugars and sweets off the menu. Supplementation with certain vitamins and herbs can also help prepare the body for surgery and the healing to come afterwards. I consult with our team of naturopathic physicians who help prescribe the ones that are right for me. If you don’t exercise, get some, and if you do, continue.
Assemble your team: A good team of doctors and therapists will help speed along any recovery. Physical therapy will be a must, don’t just go with the first one you’ve been referred to. Find a physical therapist you are confident will help in your path to a strong recovery. There are other methods to help ensure a speedy and strong recovery that will complement physical therapy alone. In my own injury recovery, I know acupuncture and massage therapy will be a must. Both of these modalities can aid in healing by increasing the blood flow to the damaged areas. For my shoulder, this should help in restoring my wounded joint’s range of motion and strength. Lastly, there is no underestimating the power of friends. They are there to help you. Let them! You know you’d have their back if they were down, right?
Do the work: There will be exercises. There will be pain. Things will be rough at first and the recovery may not always go at the pace you might want. But if you listen to your team, follow their advice. Care for yourself like you would care for others and you might come out stronger than ever!
When surgery is imminent, things might get scary, but have faith that your team of surgeons and nurses are highly trained, taking pride in what they do. Give thanks you’ve got a great team behind you in the operating room and another one waiting for you in your recovery. You’re going to do fine. Now, get ready to heal!
Rob DiTursi is a Licensed Massage Therapist at Rutland Integrative Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.