Put simply, botanical medicine is the use of active compounds isolated in plants for their medicinal or therapeutic properties to maintain or improve health. They are also known as herbal products, botanical products or phytomedicine. Humans have successfully used plant medicine for thousands of years across many cultures.

Indigenous cultures (such as African and Native American) use herbs in their healing rituals. In Mesopotamia, there are tablets dated 5000 BCE listing hundreds of medicinal plants like myrrh, caraway and thyme. Others cultures developed traditional medical systems like Ayurveda (India) and traditional Chinese medicine in which herbal therapy is used to treat acute and chronic ailments.

