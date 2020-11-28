Many massage clients have had surgical procedures in the past, which is important information when working on the body. Through the use of microscopic cameras, it has been proven that the tissue in a surgical scar is much denser and less fluid than it once was, preventing the flow of nutrition, waste and energy. By putting gentle pressure on the scar, a therapist is able to loosen restrictions in the connective tissue. Sometimes there is a disconnect from the area where the operation took place, a disassociation. My goal is to help clients regain connection to their bodies as whole rather than parts, and to tune in and bring their awareness to those disconnected parts, in particular.
It is important to note that surgery is absolutely critical in the case of many diagnoses. Life-saving operations and those that better one’s quality of life are diverse and plentiful. Other times, pain can be alleviated with more gentle approaches like bodywork, acupuncture, herbal medicine or simply rest.
As you consider that you do have treatment options, here are a few examples of positive outcomes using Myofascial Release Therapy (MFR). A beekeeper client had a sore thumb. When he would flex and extend it, the tendon snapped, causing intense pain each time. Before seeing me, he had been to his doctor who said he would recommend either a steroid injection or surgery. I worked with him using MFR for a couple of sessions and there was some improvement, but it continued to be a problem. While we talked, I learned that he was using his smoker for beekeeping every day for which a particular motion was contributing to his pain. My suggestion was that he experiment with different ways of holding the tool that would allow his thumb the much-needed time to rest and heal. Within a few weeks of doing this, his thumb was back to its normal pain-free state, and he has not had any problems since.
The beekeeper consulted a surgeon for back pain a few years prior to his thumb pain for which surgery was recommended as the next step in treatment. He had 12 MFR treatment sessions and his pain had diminished to the point that he canceled the surgery. He now comes for maintenance visits; however, he has never again considered surgery.
Another client divulged that her doctor recommended knee replacements over a decade ago. Her current treatment strategy of MFR reduces the pain and she feels that knee surgery is a last resort. She worked as a nurse herself, and I appreciated hearing her perspectives on surgery, in general. She said, “Of course when someone goes to see a surgeon they often come away with a recommendation for surgery. It is their main tool.”
Likewise, when someone comes to me for treatment, I encourage them to heal themselves through manual therapy, body awareness and other natural means. In other words, each of us working in the fields of medicine or healing has our own expertise, toolkit and bias. My point in this article is not to discount the importance of surgery, but to encourage people to realize the biases of those recommending treatment to them, whether that be from a therapist like me or a surgeon. Question your practitioners. Look at statistics.
More than anything, trust your gut. Your intuition is by far the best tool at your disposal. Learn to hear the bias coming from a health-care practitioner but do not let it drown out your own inner knowing and voice.
Lindsay Courcelle is a massage therapist specializing in Myofascial Release Therapy at Rutland Integrative Health.
