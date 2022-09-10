Burns.jpeg
Provided Photo

Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”

Moments later, historian Deborah Lipstadt appears onscreen to declare these words are “not the story of the Holocaust.” The American reaction to the German campaign to exterminate Europe’s Jews, the principle subject of the film, “does not redound to our credit,” she says.

