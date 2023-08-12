Rick Winston’s new book, “Save Me a Seat!” is the memoir of a man whose path was determined by a passion for movies. It is also a story of his relationship to the city of Montpelier, how one is transformed by one’s environment, and how one is part of that transformation.
In 1970, Rick found Montpelier on the cusp of a cultural watershed and became part of the transition from a quiet, provincial state capital (the smallest of all 50) to a vibrant city of 8,000 with fine dining, a remarkable independent bookstore and a movie theater specializing in independent films.
From his early days in Yonkers, New York, Rick’s interest in movies was nurtured by his father with whom he shared a love of cinema. He recalls at age 10, his father woke him up on May 13, 1957, with the news that Eric Von Stroheim had died. That name would have eluded most 10-year-olds, but Winston’s father knew that this information would have special meaning for his son with whom he had watched “Sunset Boulevard” and discussed the importance of silent film stars who had passed from the scene long before Rick was born.
Rick’s earliest memories are of going to movies with his father in New York City where art houses provided a variety of classic and foreign films. In an era when most boys could name the starting line-up of their favorite baseball team, Rick could also name the movies of his favorite directors, Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock.
The book is rife with accounts of going to the movies in his younger years and how those experiences shaped his view of the world. There was the exposure to art-cinema, as well as the more prosaic “Million Dollar Movie,” a TV show that presented a single classic film every night for a week. Rick records his fascination with repeated viewings of “King Kong” (a movie that I acquired as a video-disc and watched repeatedly one summer).
Winston follows each chapter with a “trailer” (much like the advertisements for coming attractions one views at a movie theater), which allows him the opportunity to share his enthusiasm for a particular film (this book took me a long time to read as his enthusiasm is so infectious that I often had to stop and stream a movie before continuing).
With easy access to the art-house theaters in New York City, Winston’s appetite was satisfied with the availability of movies that were inaccessible to most of us in Vermont. As a teenager, he took the bus into the city and sampled many of its more exotic wares. At his mother’s urging, the 16-year-old signed-up for a film-appreciation course at the School for Visual Arts in Manhattan and, for the first time, was exposed to serious film criticism in a classroom where adults were his peers. He recalls an evening when Village Voice film critic Andrew Sarris showed the class a Hitchcock movie, and relates how that event planted a seed which was to come to fruition in Montpelier many years later.
After college, Winston found himself visiting friends in Plainfield when he learned about a house for sale in Adamant. It became his home for the next 50 years. He recalled the striking differences of his new home in a small village in Calais with the urban area of his youth. His grandparents lived with his family in Yonkers, and they often listened to a socialist radio station with the call letters WEVD — for Eugene V. Debs, the socialist firebrand. He soon found himself hosting a folk-music show “on a station called WDEV (decidedly not named for Debs, Eugene Victor).”
Making friends among the students and faculty at Goddard College, then in its heyday, Rick found a stimulating environment that helped fill the cultural nexus he left behind at Columbia and Berkeley. Most of all, he missed the movies. He was inspired to start The Lightning Ridge Film Society, probably his first effort to instill a love of cinema in central Vermont — maybe in the entire state.
We, who came of age in Montpelier in the early 1960s, were lucky to have a safe and nurturing community, but it was a cultural desert. There was one “fancy” restaurant in Montpelier’s downtown and a few diners, soda fountains and bars. The single-screen Capital Theater offered the standard feature that was playing in every other movie house in the country.
For many, Goddard College, still vibrant under the tutelage of Tim Pitkin, offered worthwhile and sometimes even profound opportunities. The presence of more than 1,000 full-time resident students (in the early 1970s) in close proximity to Montpelier had a discernible effect, especially when many chose to stay in central Vermont after graduation.
David Mamet, who attended Goddard in the mid-1960s, returned to central Vermont in the early-1970s and formed a short-lived theater company that performed in Plainfield and Montpelier and other locations. According to biographer I. Nadel, he lived in an old apartment building in the Capitol City and enjoyed nothing more than looking down on State Street, the main drag of Montpelier, from the large third-floor windows while enjoying one of his crooked cigars and contemplating his writing and productions. The title for Mamet’s 2000 film “State and Main” derives from the intersection of the two streets visible from his apartment windows.
Gradually, the city evolved as the youth revolt brought newcomers with more exotic tastes and demands to the area. The workforces of both National Life and the state of Vermont became more professional as they attracted better-paid young employees with more urbane experiences and demands. It seems that within the span of a few years there was a significant change in the character of the population that caught many by surprise.
I remember taking my mother to Ginny Callan’s new restaurant on Langdon Street. We had a delightful meal and, as I was driving her home, Mom shook her head and said, “That poor girl. She’ll never make a go of it. None of the dishes match and the chairs look as if they came from a second-hand store.”
Ginny had gone to Goddard as had Fred Wilber, who opened a record store just up the street. I seem to recall there was something we used to call a “head shop” there, as well.
Rick’s brother, Jon, acquired the Massucco Block, a mainstay on lower Main Street in Montpelier that, over the years, housed Tomasi’s soda fountain and other enterprises. Jon and his wife Suzanne opened the Drawing Board, which left the other side of the building available for Rick’s long-held dream: a movie theater.
The Lightning Ridge Film Society’s offerings at the Pavilion auditorium had become increasingly popular, and the time seemed ripe for the venture. The fact that the same site had held a movie theater 70 years earlier seemed providential. Along with Gary Ireland, Rick decided to open a movie theater and use the original name from 1910: The Savoy Theater.
At this point the book almost becomes a “do-it-yourself” guide for establishing and running a movie theater on a shoestring. Along with Rick, the reader learns the ins and outs of film booking, all about “Goldbergs” (the industrial looking containers that are used for shipping films); and the pitfalls and unexpected turns that can give a theater-owner sleepless nights. There was the joy of scoring used seats and a popcorn machine, but also a heart-stopping near-miss in obtaining an occupancy permit.
While the portents were positive, there were also unforeseen perils. Who could have foreseen in 1980 that within a few years every home would own a VCR, and the rental of videos would become so ubiquitous that you could borrow a movie while standing in the checkout line at the grocery store. The Savoy countered this by opening its own video store in the basement, specializing in classic and foreign films. It became, as Winston says, “a cultural speakeasy.” Still the audience dwindled but, ever the creative entrepreneur, Winston and Andrea, his long-time partner in the cinema, helped underwrite the costs of their operation with paid memberships and other fundraisers.
Just when it seemed safe to take a breath, in March 1992, a 100-year flood poured through the Winooski Valley and the streets and basements of downtown Montpelier. The Savoy, like almost every other downtown business, was hurting. The video store was in shambles, but those who depended on a vital community rose to the challenge, Winston recalled.
At the time, our dismay at what might be lost, and the enormity of the task ahead, were pushed to the side by the minute-by-minute demands of what had to be done immediately. I also remember the gratitude I felt, seeing the numerous volunteers who just showed up, ready to do what was asked.
Through it all, Winston cheerfully recalls these adversities with good humor and a subtle wit. In 1999, he brought to fruition The Green Mountain Film Festival, an essential component to Montpelier’s (and Vermont’s) cultural landscape. Over the years, the festival introduced central Vermonters to a great sampling of important movies, as well as to important film experts. In 2004, Molly Haskell was a guest of the GMFF. Haskell, a noted film critic was also married to Andrew Sarris, whom Winston, as a teenager, had encountered in the film class at the School for Visual Arts in New York.
Although waylaid by the pandemic, there are plans for the festival to resume.
The book is touching and, at times, laugh-out loud funny. It is about movies, and movie theaters but, in a more fundamental way, it is about Montpelier and its culture.
The Savoy still flourishes, providing a home for the film festival and as a place for all those who want to watch a good movie.
For those who would rather read a good book, go buy “Save Me a Seat!”
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.