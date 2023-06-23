Author’s note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes in the following article are from Frederick F. Van de Water’s 1937 book “Rudyard Kipling’s Vermont Feud.”

When, in 1922, Vermonters were quarreling over whether the “outlander” Robert Frost should be voted in as the state’s first poet laureate, Burlington News conjured the memory of another quarrel that had, 30 years earlier, also changed Vermont’s literary history. “We might just as well select (Rudyard) Kipling as poet laureate of Vermont on the strength of the fact that he used to have a summer home in Brattleboro,” the newspaper opined, not hiding an obvious dislike for the famously anti-social, anti-journalist author.