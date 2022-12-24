Once upon a time — that is, in the 19th century — even here in little ol’ rural Vermont, any time was a good time for a ball. However, during the holidays — from Thanksgiving through New Year — they were particularly popular. And in a time of rapid industrial growth, the expanding middle class was eager to enjoy the kind of fun previously afforded only to the Old Rich.

While private, by-invitation-only balls and parties had been held earlier in the century — such as the ball held on Christmas Day 1806 at Hyde’s Hall in Castleton — ticketed events open to the public weren’t generally known until mid-century. In fact, the first (known) advertised Christmas ball was in 1858. It was one of five “Anniversary Balls” listed in the Middle Register on Dec. 15, 1858, to be held at Hyde’s Hotel in Sudbury. (Some may recall the huge, tumbling-down mansion on Route 30 just north of Hubbardton. This was the once-grand Hyde’s Hotel, or as it was renamed in the late 19th century, Hyde Manor.)

Joanna Tebbs Young, MA, MFA Freelance Writer & Historian, Teaching Artist Author of award-winning "Lilian Baker Carlisle: VT Historian, Burlington Treasure" wisdomwithinink.com / rutlandwhen.wordpress.com

