Whether Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to receive an M.D., ever visited Vermont is uncertain; she most definitely never lived here. Ironically, Vermont’s role in Blackwell’s career is something that didn’t happen: In 1847, she didn’t enroll at Castleton Medical School.

The early 1800s were years of budding social change: Sylvester Graham promoted healthier eating, Horace Mann pushed for universal public schooling, Amelia Jenks Bloomer called for more comfortable women’s clothing, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton appealed for women’s suffrage. Often led by women, reform movements that focused on pacifism, temperance, better health care and treatment of the imprisoned and insane, and abolition, coincided with other changes for women.

Joanna Tebbs Young, MA, MFA Freelance Writer & Historian, Teaching Artist Author of award-winning "Lilian Baker Carlisle: VT Historian, Burlington Treasure" wisdomwithinink.com / rutlandwhen.wordpress.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.