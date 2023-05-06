Whether Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to receive an M.D., ever visited Vermont is uncertain; she most definitely never lived here. Ironically, Vermont’s role in Blackwell’s career is something that didn’t happen: In 1847, she didn’t enroll at Castleton Medical School.
The early 1800s were years of budding social change: Sylvester Graham promoted healthier eating, Horace Mann pushed for universal public schooling, Amelia Jenks Bloomer called for more comfortable women’s clothing, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton appealed for women’s suffrage. Often led by women, reform movements that focused on pacifism, temperance, better health care and treatment of the imprisoned and insane, and abolition, coincided with other changes for women.
As Mrs. Mary A. Livermore told her Brandon audience in 1875 in a lecture titled “Superfluous Women,” the gains of women earlier in the century included “the abrogation of unjust legal statutes, the opening to them of colleges and professional schools, (and) their admission to an ever increasing number of remunerative employments.”
Women such as the first female astronomer Maria Mitchell, publisher and women’s rights activist Emily Faithfull, writers Louisa May Alcott and Frederika Bremer, and health care reformers Clara Burton, Florence Nightingale and Dorothea Dix, were all included in Mrs. Livermore’s list of “notable women” who had careers and made a difference.
However, despite these advances for others of her “noble class,” as Mrs. Livermore referred to these women, Elizabeth Blackwell wanted to make too much of a difference for most mid-19th century sensibilities when she attempted to push open a new door for women: as Doctor.
Elizabeth Blackwell was born in 1821 in Bristol, England, into a religious but progressive family of abolitionists. When Blackwell was 11, the family immigrated to the United States to settle in New York and, eventually, Cincinnati. From there, she traveled to North Carolina, South Carolina, Philadelphia, before returning to New York and many years later, doctoral degree in hand, her native England.
Elizabeth faced a huge obstacle in her pursuit of a medical degree. Most men (and women) believed medicine not only unsuitable for a lady but, writes Nancy Sahli, given the “corrupting influences of male patients and gross anatomy,” also potentially dangerous. Even Blackwell’s friend, Harriett Beecher Stowe, not wanting her to suffer the inevitable rejection and mud-slinging, tried to discourage her.
However, after educating herself by reading every medical book she could get her hands on, she began applying to medical schools. The reactions ranged from incredulity to anger. “You cannot expect us to furnish you with a stick to break our heads with,” exclaimed one college dean, a response reflective of many men’s fear of a potentially successful woman. Some medical schools believed the admission of female students would incite ridicule and a loss of credibility that would deter men from enrolling.
But, finally, Blackwell received an acceptance. To say the letter inviting her to Geneva Medical College in western New York was a surprise is an understatement: She hadn’t even applied to the school. A well-known and respected Quaker physician named Joseph Warrington, a supporter but realist, had recently invited her to Philadelphia to study, but as a nurse. Better yet, he hoped to convince her women were better suited as wives. When he couldn’t dissuade her of her original pursuit, he had, unbeknownst to her, written to Geneva on her behalf. To Warrington, appealing to Geneva Medical College seemed a better option than Blackwell’s latest plan: to go to Paris to pursue her degree. As the book, “Women in White Coats,” recounts, he was horrified at the idea of a “young, unmarried lady … (in that) city of fearful immorality” where one could not breathe “without being contaminated.” When Blackwell wouldn’t back down, Warrington suggested she at least dress as a man, an idea she refused to even consider. Writing to Geneva Medical College was Warrington’s last resort.
However, also unbeknownst to Blackwell, Geneva had accepted her under false pretenses. The students had thought the request a practical joke and voted unanimously to let the lady in. When the 26-year-old lady in question showed up in early November 1847 — just days after receiving the acceptance — they were not pleased. Nevertheless, she persisted. Two years later, she graduated head of her class with her M.D.
And Vermont’s (non) role in all this? We now know from letters discovered 100 years later that, out of all the schools Elizabeth applied to, only one had legitimately accepted her: Castleton Medical School.
In October 1847, she had written to Dr. Joseph Perkins seeking “admission into the Castleton School … an admirable institution.” “You, Sir,” she wrote, “have the power of rendering me the aid I need; will you not encourage my attempt, and open to me, in true New England spirit, the many advantages of your Institution.”
And he did, but a couple of weeks too late. Elizabeth, so anxious to begin her studies, was already in Geneva when Dr. Perkins’ letter found its way to her. Politely declining his offer, she expressed “gratitude for the favorable response which (her) application received.”
This acceptance — and declination — may be tenuous evidence of even a remote claim to the first female M.D. However, there are two footnotes to this story, two other connections to Elizabeth Blackwell that Vermont can declare with confidence.
In her autobiography, Blackwell credited our very own Emma Hart Willard — the women’s education leader who lived and taught in Middlebury — with suggesting she contact Dr. Warrington and to pursue schooling in Philadelphia. East Poultney’s most famous resident, publisher and politician, Horace Greeley, was also a fierce supporter of Blackwell’s. Singing her praises in the New York Tribune, he went on to serve as trustee for the Dispensary for Poor Women and Children, which Blackwell founded in New York City in 1854.
We may never know to what extent these two Vermonters helped “make” Dr. Blackwell. We also don’t know the reception this audacious “lady doctor” might have faced had she enrolled at Castleton. However, we can boast that our state was the only one legitimately willing to give her the chance.
