Turkeys: 1912 Turkey Trot, Cuero, Texas

In February 1912, seemingly apropos of nothing, a contributor to the St. Albans Messenger quipped, “Vermont does not expect to see much of the turkey trot until just before Thanksgiving.”

If written in today’s paper, most readers would assume this statement referred to the popular Thanksgiving Day foot-race where turkey-costumed runners proactively burn the calories they will consume later that day. Although by 1912, the event now known as the Turkey Trot had been around for 16 years (the first turkey-day race was held in Buffalo, New York, in 1896), the race had not yet claimed the moniker it holds today.

