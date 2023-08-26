In Manchester’s Dellwood Cemetery, two women are buried as closely as they worked, a mother and daughter who fought side-by-side for women’s suffrage. But that is far from all the two Rastall women accomplished in their lifetimes.
Frances “Fanny” Hawley was born in Leicestershire, England, in 1844. After her father died, she and her mother immigrated to the United States in 1861. Working at the Milwaukee Sentinel and becoming, at age 18 — one of the first “girl compositors in the United States” — she became so irritated by her editor’s views on women’s suffrage that she adopted a pseudonym and debated the man in his own column.
In 1868, Fanny married John E. Rastall, a Milwaukee abolitionist and veteran of the Kansas Free State Army. In 1877, they settled in Kansas with their five children. But Fanny did not let motherhood get in the way of her activism. In 1885, when her youngest child was 5, Fanny became state president of the Kansas Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU), a position she held for six years. Despite being told by the Kansas attorney general that she was leading women out of their “legitimate sphere,” she successfully lobbied for various laws to be passed: One required teachers to educate children on the dangers of alcohol and narcotics; another increased the age of consent from 10 to 18; yet another allowed for municipal women’s suffrage; and finally in 1889, she helped ban the sale of tobacco to children younger than 16. That same year, she was instrumental in the establishment of the first Industrial School for Girls in the U.S. in Beloit, Kansas.
In 1890, the Rastall family moved to Chicago, where Fanny had accepted the position of business manager to the Women’s Temperance Publishing Association. However, after getting fired for using the association’s newspaper for self-promotion, she ran her own business until her retirement in 1908.
While the four Rastall sons were off creating successful careers for themselves, Frances, the oldest child and only daughter, was, too. By her early 20s, Frances held board positions with YWCA and Kansas WCTU before she went on to attend Moody’s Bible Institute, Oberlin College in Ohio. She graduated from Hebron Academy in Maine in 1899. After evangelizing in Vermont for a time, she also ran girls’ reformatory schools in Massachusetts and Maine. Returning to Chicago, in 1901, Frances married Dr. Edmond Wyman (25 years her senior). Settling a few years later in his hometown of Manchester, Vermont, she joined the Manchester Congregational Church and Bennington County’s WCTU. By the April 1909 convention, she was leading the devotional service and giving a speech.
Soon, Mom showed up, too. After Fanny traveled from Chicago to Vermont to be the principal speaker at the 1912 Bennington WCTU convention, she moved in with her daughter and never left. As she was the newly appointed congressional chair of the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), Fanny organized a committee in every county of Vermont. Two years later, she was given the title of legislative superintendent at the state convention in Burlington, and in 1916, planned a state conference where the NAWSA national president, Carrie Chapman Catt, gave an address.
The following year, at the Vermont Federation of Labor convention, where Fanny gave a speech, women’s suffrage was unanimously endorsed. Elected secretary of the Bennington County Convention WCTU in 1918, she was also appointed superintendent of Christian citizenship.
Not to be outdone by her mother’s nonstop activism, Frances, who had recently been elected president of the Vermont Woman Suffrage Association, spoke at their 1914 conference. That same year, the Manchester Journal noted that, at the WCTU convention in Burlington, “among the addresses given that which attracted the most attention was that delivered … by Mrs. Frances Rastall Wyman … on The Moral Education of the Young.”
Speaking was not Frances’ only skill, however. Also a singer, among her many performances were the 1915 recital at the Rutland Congregational Church and singing at the Bennington WCTU convention in 1918. During this time — WWI — Frances acted as secretary of the Manchester Red Cross.
In April 1920, the Manchester Journal reported that, along with 15 other women who were “urged to higher citizenship,” Mrs. Frances Hawley Rastall and Mrs. Frances Rastall Wyman, requested their names be added to Manchester’s voter rolls. What a moment for mother and daughter to share!
And it was a moment made even more poignant when, in October 1920, just three months after the 19th Amendment was officially made into law, Fanny died. She was 76. With her husband and sons bearing her coffin, she was buried in the Wyman family plot.
With the vote secured, Frances stepped out of the limelight soon after her mother’s death. And, although still active with the Red Cross, the Woman’s Republican Club of Vermont and the church, she spent the next 11 years of her life in relative quiet. In 1931, she died at age 62 after taking a bad fall. Her death certificate lists her as merely “Housewife.”
Fanny Hawley Rastall died knowing the work to which she had dedicated her life had finally come to fruition, that, as her obituary states, she “lived to see the enactment of the prohibition and suffrage amendments, for which she … had labored.” Her daughter, who, for the last decade of the fight had worked alongside her, was, also, able to go to her rest with the knowledge she had done her part for the future generations of women across Vermont and the country.