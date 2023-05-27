Horace Greeley may be remembered as the 1841 founder and editor of the New York Tribune. He may also be remembered as the liberal Republican who, endorsed by the Democrats, lost his presidential bid against Ulysses Grant. Or as the man who gained the unfortunate distinction of being the only presidential candidate to die during the election process. Or maybe he will be remembered as the man who (allegedly) said, “Go West, young man!”
But what did Greeley himself remember?
In 1868, four years before his untimely death, Greeley wrote “Recollections of a Busy Life,” an autobiography that includes memories of his formative years spent in West Haven and Poultney, Vermont. While Greeley may have intended only to tell his own story, his tale provides us a fascinating glimpse into early-19th century life in the Slate Valley.
Greeley, the eldest of five, was born in 1811 to a poor New Hampshire family. When he was 10, they moved to West Haven with the intent to farm. However, Vermont didn’t make this easy.
In the 1820s, the land lying between the southernmost tip of Lake Champlain and Lake Bomoseen was, according to Greeley, “thickly covered by heavy lumber.” As a child, he helped his father clear the mostly white pines — with bare feet! — while dealing with rattlesnakes and “detestable Canadian thistles, which infest every road and almost every field in Westhaven,” and the “strong but stubborn clay” beneath them in which only rye would grow.
By 1868, when Greeley was writing his memoirs, West Haven had declined significantly in population due to the challenging environment. Greeley “heartily commend(ed)” those who stayed, “all farmers, after a sort — as too honest to need a lawyer, and too wise to support a grog-shop.” Indeed, Greeley was not a fan of “grog,” he even founded Poultney’s first Temperance Society.
It was much to his Greeley’s consternation then that, while West Haven farmers’ wives were using their rye to make the bread that helped keep them alive, the then-poorer town of Fair Haven, only a few miles southeast, used its rye crop for a different purpose: making whiskey. However, Greeley admired Fair Haven’s, as he saw it, eventual progressive move away from a reliance on rye farming. The town’s “natural wealth in slate” and mills for sawing marble gave her “a pretty rapid and quite substantial growth.” By 1868, Fair Haven had become one of the more prosperous townships of Vermont which, wrote Greeley, with the influx of Welsh miners and Irish laborers, and new buildings, “might to-day be mistaken … for a growing township of Pennsylvania or Ohio.”
And back in 1826, Greeley had believed that, if he were to make progress, he too must reject farming. Turning at age 15 to the newspapers he had “loved and devoured” from childhood, he walked 12 miles to East Poultney to meet the publishers of the Northern Spectator newspaper, based in what is now called The Horace Greeley House (home to Picket Fence Antiques).
Working as an apprentice in exchange for board at the (still-standing) Eagle Tavern, Greeley operated the “old-fashioned, two-pull Ramage (wooden) press” even though it was “a task beyond his boyish strength.” So much did he believe in hard work, he did not attend “any sort of party or fandango,” even any “game of ball” that may have happened in the hopping town of 1820s Poultney. He was more likely to be reading from the “abundant and accessible” collection of books in the town’s public library, the first Greeley had encountered. Alternatively, Greeley could be found surrounded by a curious crowd on the East Poultney green, confidently debating politics with the adults.
Poultney residents, he claimed, were “at once intelligent and moral.” “There are few villages wherein the incitement to dissipation and vice are fewer or less obtrusive,” he declared of his new hometown. When the residents voted almost unanimously for John Quincy Adams in the 1828 election against Andrew Jackson, Greeley wrote of Jackson’s win, “Whatever disaster the political revolution might involve, no shadow of responsibility could rest on our own Vermont.”
One story Greeley relates in his autobiography may be surprising to those who believe that slavery did not inflict the North. Greeley, a staunch abolitionist throughout his career, recalls one of the “incidents of my sojourn in Poultney that made most impression on my mind.”
Although New York state had “professed to abolish slavery years before,” a man from across the border “came over to reclaim and recover” a Black man he was still claiming as property. “I never saw so large a muster of men and boys so suddenly on our village green,” wrote Greeley. The escapee was hidden and “his master” pushed back out of town. “Everything on our side was impromptu and instinctive … Our people hated injustice and oppression, and acted as if they couldn’t help it.”
When he was 20, Greeley left Vermont to pursue the career for which he is now famous. However, always a champion of progress who believed “this earthly life has been practically lengthened and sweetened by the invention and construction of railroads,” when he returned for a visit years later, excited to be riding “the railroad from Troy to Rutland (that) now runs through West Poultney,” he found that “East Poultney has fewer stores, fewer mechanics’ shops, less business, and fewer inhabitants than when I first saw it … it is a pleasant place to visit, however.”
It still is.
Joanna Tebbs Young is an author, freelance writer, historian and teaching artist. She can be contacted at jtebbsyoung@gmail.com or at rutlandwhen.wordpress.com online.
