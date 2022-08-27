On the corner of State Street and Cleveland Avenue sits a tattered remnant of Rutland’s history, a scrap of what was, for exactly one century, an era of prominence, prestige and prosperity in an industry that has long worn out.

Older locals may know the crumbling, smashed-windowed, asbestos-polluted eyesore as the Lynda Lee dress factory. However, the Lynda Lee years — 1966 to 1987 — were but a short thread in the ever-morphing social and economic patterns of a city, state, country and, ultimately, the world.

Joanna Tebbs Young, MA, MFA Freelance Writer & Historian, Teaching Artist Author of award-winning "Lilian Baker Carlisle: VT Historian, Burlington Treasure" wisdomwithinink.com / rutlandwhen.wordpress.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.