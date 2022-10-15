Earlier this summer, faculty, staff and five students from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon resumed the opportunity of a lifetime to chase storms in tornado alley.

Since 2019, Lyndon has participated in the SUNY Oswego Storm Forecasting and Observation Program. The trip was canceled during 2020 and 2021 summers due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The storm chasing program is designed for students to apply concepts from the classroom to the forecasting and observation of convective storms. Students at Lyndon also receive one college credit toward their atmospheric sciences degree.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.