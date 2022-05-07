It’s a partly sunny Tuesday afternoon in Montpelier, and at Three Penny Taproom on Main Street, the sun is streaking through the front door and bay window, making shadows on the walls out of the hanging plants. While the place can get very crowded in the evening and weekend hours, right now, it is fairly quiet. A couple is having a late lunch at the counter by the window, and a few other people are sitting at the bar; some are having animated conversation and others are on their own.
Behind the bar, keeping it all running smoothly, filling pints, wiping down surfaces, and taking orders, is Clara Walsh, a bartender, mother of two, and the leader of a new group of women in brewing. The group is a Vermont chapter of the Pink Boots Society, which is an international membership-based nonprofit organization that supports women working in the brewing industry.
“The first step is to make face to face connections,” Walsh says of the value of creating a membership group like this. The chapter will host two meet-and-greet events, including one in Burlington and one in Rutland later this year, so members can meet each other in person, start relationships, and begin to learn from and support one another.
From there, the Vermont chapter of the Pink Boots Society will go on to hold educational events each year. The group might visit a hop farm, for example, such as Hogback Farm in Bristol, and then go to nearby Hogback Brewery where the hops are used in their brews. Or the group might spend a day learning about canning and packing or see a cidery in action. The general formula of these events is to do something educational, and then visit a brewery or cidery or distillery to round it out.
This new group is the second iteration of a chapter of the Pink Boots Society, after the first fell apart many years ago because of a lack of participation. But that was then and this is now: Since the last group disbanded, the number of breweries and related endeavors in Vermont has increased dramatically, and the time seemed right to reinstate the chapter.
Walsh says, while she is very fortunate that the owners and managers at Three Penny Taproom are supportive of her career, women can often feel outnumbered and underrepresented in the brewing world. That can lead to problems like lack of career growth and opportunity, being targeted for mistreatment by employers and customers and also, just a feeling of being lonely. Walsh says, in her eight years at Three Penny, she has at times been the only female bartender. She has also heard of stories of sexual harassment and gender bias within Vermont’s brewing scene, though she opted not to name names.
“It’s all the same things women deal with in any male-dominated industry,” she explains, even though, as she points out, in medieval times, it was women who made the beer.
It’s also about representation. There is a value to seeing other people like yourself within the same industry, no matter which side of the bar they are on.
“Pink Boots also shows that women drink beer, too,” she adds. Beer is not just a man’s drink, and conversely, she points out, there are plenty of men who drink wine, too, despite the common stereotypes.
Walsh came to realize just how few women there actually were in Vermont’s beer and fermenting industries when she tried to hold a small event featuring women-owned Vermont breweries. She found four to feature, one for each week of a full month, including one in Maine. She used social media to promote these breweries during March 2021, the month within which International Women’s Day is recognized, and that effort gained some traction. She created a short write-up on each woman-owned brewery, and the taproom featured one of the breweries each week. People started coming from Burlington and other towns surrounding Montpelier to check out these brews, and then she noticed other bars doing similar features.
From there, Walsh reached out to some of the women in Vermont’s brewing scene to ask if they would like to join a chapter of the Pink Boots Society, and, she says, “It was a resounding ‘yes.’” Now, there are 15 members and she is actively recruiting more.
While historically, the membership focus has been primarily on women in craft brewing, this has expanded in recent years to include nonbinary members and to encompass the entire fermenting industry, including wine, cider, distilled spirits and mead. It costs $45 to become a member, explains Walsh, and the money goes to support educational events and training, and scholarships.
Being a woman in brewing in Vermont can be very isolating, says Walsh, but it doesn’t have to be. This new chapter of the Pink Boots Society, she explains, is a chance to create a supportive network for women to access new skills and training, so they can be better supported for growth in their industries. It’s also a place to share notes on things like which yeast strain they’re using, or their choice of hops.
It’s why Walsh hopes to spread the word and bring in new members. “With Vermont’s large footprint in the fermentation world, this is a huge deal for our state.”
