Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice’s mission is to provide high-quality, medically necessary home health and hospice care to all Central Vermonters at home. We also offer personal care and case management support, maternal-child health care, public foot-care clinics, and immunizations in the community. Our mission is who we are. It’s our reason for being. We are committed to this community, where many of us live and work, and we strive to be Central Vermont’s home care provider and employer of choice.
You may have seen our recruitment ads in this newspaper or heard Robin Bador, our recruiter, on Froggy and WDEV radio. We are always looking to connect with qualified individuals who have a passion for serving their community. Home care is unique in the medical field because of how the care is delivered. When you are in a person’s home, you can attend to their medical, emotional, and social needs.
You get to know a person and their story, and you get a better understanding of their situation. Our clinicians have the opportunity to practice at the top of their licenses and get hands-on experience providing a wide variety of specialized care. At CVHHH, you can truly make a difference in a person’s life.
Throughout the pandemic, our staff showed dedication, compassion, and ingenuity in the face of an unforgiving virus. We recognize that our organization’s ability to execute our mission depends, in large part, on our workforce, and we are committed to supporting our employees’ needs.
We are proud to share that, effective Jan. 1, we increased our starting minimum wage to $15 per hour. This is one of several steps we are taking to show our commitment to staff and build our capacity to continue to serve Central Vermonters’ needs at home. This minimum-wage increase will make a tangible difference for CVHHH staff who do critically important work with clients and support our interdisciplinary clinical teams. The minimum-wage increase is a formal recognition of the importance of each and every one of our employees. Our board of directors voted unanimously to approve this change.
Home-based care is a growing sector in the healthcare industry. We are proud of the fact that CVHHH is a place where people can put down roots and grow in their careers.
To learn more about your career at CVHHH, visit www.cvhhh.org, or call our Recruiter Robin Bador at 224-2257
