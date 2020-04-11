Here we are, stuck at home, hunkered down, isolated from the chaotic world and an invisible foe lurking somewhere just outside our doors.
We’ve been hastily conditioned to avoid touch, to keep a “safe social distance.” While given the nature of our circumstances this is sound advice. This does not however change the fact that we humans are physical creatures and touch is an important aspect to our overall health and well-being.
The steps below will help you bring a positive and healing intent to the touch you share with the ones you love.
One: Bring awareness to your hands.
Think of it like this: You are walking alone in the woods on a beautiful clear day. The only sound is that of your footfalls on the soft Earth, the rustle of your clothes, your breathing. You’ve come to a clearing and stop to take in the view and suddenly, with he ceasing of your movement, things are very silent.
Your ears adjust to the silence, searching for sound. Eventually, you hear a far off woodpecker at a hollow tree/ Listen harder, there it is now, the breeze, barely perceptible on your cheek, is the sound of the tide, like an ocean. Listen harder, in comes your heartbeat, soft and steady, let it come, listen as your heartbeat becomes louder than all the silence around you. This is what it is like to “listen” with your hands.
Try this exercise: Sit in a firm chair, feet (no shoes) planted firmly on the floor, back straight, head tall, rest your hands on your thighs, palms up. If you are doing this with a partner, sit facing each other with toes less than an inch apart. Close your eyes and, breathing from your belly, let your breath guide you into a relaxed, steady feeling.
Now imagine yourself on that mountain-top clearing and the sounds of silence you encountered there; recall that feeling of your ears, searching for sound. Now take that awareness and bring it to your hands, resting and aware, palms up. Listen now with your hands.
After a minute or so, you may feel, in your palms, a warmth or a tingle, or a kind of magnetic pull, if it doesn’t happen, right away, stay with it, keep your breath relaxed, and just listen. Feeling it now? Great! Lets move onto the next step:
Two: Building a Ball
There should be a good amount of feeling in your palms now. Let your breath, like the tide, begin to lift your hands from your lap and be aware of any change in the quality of what your hands feel now.
Bring your palms to face each other and listen, is there a change? Do you feel that fullness? That tingle? A magnetic pull? A push? Bring them closer but don’t let them touch. Feel how their proximity changes the quality of this energy you are feeling.
Now, imagine this energy as a ball. Let your breath guide you now as you build the ball:
Inhale — move your hands slightly apart, expanding but not losing the ball.
Exhale — push your hands slightly together, like a snow ball, pack, but don’t squash, the ball you are making.
Repeat this for as long as you’d like, playing with the ball you’ve created; explore its shape, make note of its feel, temperature, texture. Everyone has a different sensation. Share what you feel with your partner. Keep it up as we go onto the next step:
Three: The Circuit
Now that you and your partner have whipped up some sizzling energy balls, let’s put them to good use. Together, and in the space between you, have your partner turn their palms up, just above, but not resting on, the lap area.
Hold your hands, palms down, above your partner’s hands. Don’t let them touch yet, but feel their energetic connection. Hold them there.
Imagine a kind of “energy circuit” happening, a flow going from your right hand, up your right arm, across your shoulders, down your left arm, out your left palm. Your partner should experience the same. Take a few breaths, feel that connection.
When you and your partner are ready, let your palms come together with your partner’s and continue that circuit. Enjoy this feeling as it passes through each of you becoming stronger with each breath. Savor this a while.
When it is time to separate, carefully lift your palms, slowly break your energetic contact. Each of you will now bring your own palms closer together feeling your own energy again.
Rob DiTursi is a certified massage therapist at Rutland Integrative Health.
