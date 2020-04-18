The COVID-19 pandemic has reached Vermont. It will be some time before the disease peters out and sometime further before the consequences of the virus are fully known — lives lost, businesses struggling or closed, incomes slashed — and even longer to know when life will be “normal” again. It is small consolation to our community that the entire state, our nation and most of the world are similarly challenged.
This coronavirus is not the first epidemic to hit Vermont, nor was the influenza pandemic of 1918-19, which probably infected 50,000 Vermonters and killed hundreds statewide. The first epidemic to strike occurred in 1894 and at the time it made medical history.
A young Rutland physician named Charles Solomon Caverly had been in practice barely 10 years when he became aware in summer 1894 of an outbreak of polio in the region. Polio and its permanent paralysis of young people had been described sporadically around the world for 100 years and an occasional cluster of five or 10 cases had been noted by physicians elsewhere. But in that fateful summer, Caverly diagnosed polio in 132 patients in the Rutland area, exceedingly by 10-fold the largest outbreak ever described anywhere else in the world. He also reported that 18 of the victims had died, ranging in age from four months to 38 years. When his findings were published, it caused a sensation throughout the medical world. Rutland had perversely made the medical history books.
Caverly had attended Brandon High School, Kimball Union Academy and Dartmouth College before earning his medical degree from the University of Vermont. He settled in Rutland, established a thriving practice, was appointed the city’s first health officer and in 1891 was appointed president of the Vermont State Board of Health.
When he was confronted in 1894 by those 132 polio cases, he was well-poised to recognize the scope of the epidemic and well-equipped to sound the alarm throughout the state and nation.
What Caverly did not recognize in 1894, however, was that polio was contagious. The bacterial source of communicable diseases had been established and was widely accepted by the medical community. What puzzled Caverly, though, was that no bacteria could be identified in any of the stricken patients and even in large families usually only a single person, almost always a child, was afflicted.
The wide panoply of viruses that we know so much about in human infectious disease had not yet been identified. That would finally occur with the identification of the yellow fever virus in 1901; the polio virus would not be identified until 1909.
Caverly continued his Rutland practice and followed closely the emerging science of infectious disease. Very importantly, he recognized that people could contract a mild form of polio, what he called “abortive cases” and never develop paralysis, and further noted that patients who developed paralysis initially presented with headaches, fatigue, fever and nausea. He also became convinced that patients who had recovered from the paralysis stage of polio were immune when exposed to subsequent outbreaks.
Polio epidemics continued to plague Vermont in the ensuing decades. Rutland had a smaller outbreak in 1910 (24 cases over three years) and Montpelier had an even bigger outbreak in 1917. Still president of the Vermont State Board of Health and now armed with new knowledge about the disease’s origins and transmisibility, Caverly instituted home quarantines and banned large public gatherings such as Chautauqua (for which he was publicly excoriated and sued.)
Caverly’s interest in public health ultimately led him to study the other scourge of that era, tuberculosis. He advocated for a sanitorium for TB patients, what he called a “preventorium.” Under his direction, the Vermont Sanitorium was established in 1907 in Pittsford, based on a determination that the town had the highest daily incident sunlight in the state. The sanitorium operated into the 1960s when medical treatment for tuberculosis allowed it to close (the grounds now host the Vermont State Police Academy).
The great irony of Caverly’s life is that he was the first in the world to recognize a polio epidemic, in Rutland in 1894, but he succumbed to the second epidemic to hit Rutland, the influenza pandemic of 1918. He was just 62. One admirer wrote in a memorial address, that polio outbreaks had been contained “due to his insight and sagacity that prompt action was taken in closing places of public resort.”
The parallels between Caverly’s struggle to diagnose, treat and prevent polio epidemics more than 100 years ago and our struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic today are many: the initial uncertainty and fear, the constant evolution of science, the spread of disease by a mobile society (in his day railroads, in our day jumbo jets), the public’s widespread but not universal embrace of quarantines, the banning of public gatherings and social distancing, the search for a vaccine (realized finally for polio with the Salk vaccine of the 1950s) and the recognition that immunity may be conferred on those who survive.
Our struggles with this virus will continue here and in our nation and in our world for a while. But if the life of Charles Solomon Caverly means anything a century later, it is that attention to science, care for our community and resolve to tackle even the most difficult medical problems will ultimately lead us to a better world.
Fred Bagley, of Rutland, is a retired doctor.
