Vermont is “leading the nation” in health-care payment reform and is seeing early examples of higher-quality, lower-cost care, a national expert says.
But it will take time and commitment to fully transform the system, said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, professor of the practice in health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Dr. Sharfstein was the keynote speaker at a Jan. 30 health-care-reform breakfast hosted by the University of Vermont Health Network in Montpelier. He and other speakers underscored two themes — progress and patience — while Gov. Phil Scott reiterated his support for reform under the state’s all-payer model.
“The challenge is really changing the way we pay for something that’s 20% of our state’s economy without making it harder to access care, adding new costs or reducing quality,” Scott said. “But the early results are giving me reason to be cautiously optimistic.”
Vermont’s all-payer model — coordinated by the accountable-care organization OneCare Vermont — is meant to turn the current “fee-for-service” model on its head. The problem with fee-for-service is that it “actually rewards health-care systems when their population is sicker, rather than rewarding them when their population is healthier,” Dr. Sharfstein said.
The central concept of an accountable-care organization is a group of providers working together to provide “high-quality, coordinated care,” Dr. Sharfstein said. Those providers are rewarded if health-care-quality measurements are high and costs are less than expected, but they face risk if the opposite is true.
The model also is designed to reward new approaches by providers, including an emphasis on primary care and on programs that seek to reduce the burden of chronic disease.
That approach is important for patients like St. Albans resident Marie Bessette, who initially had difficulty controlling her blood sugar after she was diagnosed with diabetes in 2012. That changed when she got involved in a diabetic group that meets monthly at her primary-care practice — a group that grew from reform efforts under Vermont’s all-payer model.
“Since I’ve been in that group, my blood sugar — my A1C — has been fairly stable,” Bessette said. “It’s been a wonderful experience for me. I’ve changed my lifestyle. I’ve changed how I eat.”
Dr. Sharfstein has a unique perspective on all-payer’s potential. As Maryland’s health secretary from 2011-14, Dr. Sharfstein oversaw development of that state’s all-payer program; he’s also a consultant for UVM Health Network, so he’s familiar with Vermont’s efforts.
Vermont has a multiyear agreement with the federal government to implement and test its all-payer model, so called because it aligns Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers.
Dr. Sharfstein said he’s encouraged by what he’s seeing in Vermont. He highlighted early results including new care models, innovative technology, stronger care coordination and, according to one independent evaluation, reduced Medicaid-cost growth.
Dr. Sharfstein summed up his assessment this way: “Vermont, in my opinion, is really at the forefront of the country in paying differently for health care in order to achieve better health at lower cost.”
Scott also cited early successes. While the governor said there is “much more work to do” on health-care-payment reform, he noted that his budget recommends continued support for the all-payer/ACO transformation.
“As governor, I want to make sure that we’re maintaining and improving what we’re doing well, while addressing the high cost of care, which we know Vermonters are struggling to pay year after year,” Scott said. “That’s why I see so much promise in accountable care — to address costs by improving quality and efficiency.”
Bessette’s success in managing her diabetes is one example of the promise cited by the governor. Bessette is a patient of Dr. Toby Sadkin, who said the St. Albans diabetic group — which includes physician facilitation, care coordinator involvement and health coach contacts between meetings — is a product of care transformation under all-payer.
“What we have found is that the people involved in the group … have been much more engaged in their own health care, and we’ve seen that they’re able to successfully create and achieve some really personal goals and have really gone a long way toward improving their own health,” Dr. Sadkin said.
Another promising development is a longitudinal care program piloted by UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice. It offers ongoing supports — including nurse and community health worker visits, and remote monitoring — for higher-risk patients who no longer qualify for traditional home-health benefits.
The pilot program showed reductions in emergency-department visits and hospitalizations, along with shorter hospital stays.
“Through OneCare, we’re actually going to be implementing it all over the state, in many of our agencies,” said Jill Mazza Olson, VNAs of Vermont executive director. “We’re working on that this year. It’s really all about making sure that people have that connection.”
Though there are early success stories, there also are challenges that lie ahead for all-payer.
Proper regulatory alignment is one. Getting more people involved in the model is another, as Vermont’s accountable-care organization has spread throughout the state but is not yet hitting its scale targets.
Those changes will take time. While a diverse panel of speakers at the community breakfast raised questions and concerns about issues such as affordability, access and workforce, many agreed that patience and commitment are required to make health care reform work.
Green Mountain Care Board member Jessica Holmes said the societal tendency toward “instant gratification” won’t work when it comes to changing the health-care landscape.
“We’re transforming a very complex payment-and-delivery system, and that is going to take time,” Holmes said. “Until we reach scale, we actually can’t judge its success. So I look for small things that I think are showing us that we’re on the right track. ”
It is hard but important work that requires the commitment of providers across Vermont, said Vicki Loner, OneCare Vermont chief executive officer.
“OneCare Vermont has thousands of providers … that have really come together to participate in a pretty large effort to say, ‘OK, we have been freed from the shackles of fee-for-service after decades,” Loner said. “Now, we have the opportunity to care for people the way that we think is best and that makes the most sense for them and for us, as well.”
It is “unbelievably important” to keep moving forward on the current path of health-care reform, said Dr. John Brumsted, president and chief executive officer of UVM Health Network.
“Everybody wants the same thing,” Dr. Brumsted said. “We want Vermonters to have access to the highest-quality, affordable health care, when and where they want it. And we’re all working on that.”
See highlights from the health care reform discussion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZO1ysfGawqA&feature=youtu.be
Mike Faher writes for UVM Health Network.
Caption: A Jan. 30 health-care-reform breakfast hosted by University of Vermont Health Network underscored that it will take time and commitment to fully transform the state’s health-care system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.