Dear Mother Earth,
I had no idea my clothing also was polluting the ocean and our soil! This feels overwhelming to me, but I am still happy to know, so I can change my buying habits. I will try to avoid all synthetic materials, buy less clothing (like my grandmother did), and not put my old clothing into the trash. I have always taken usable clothing I no longer want to area thrift stores, but I have thrown ripped or stained clothes and textiles (e.g., towels, sheets, etc.) into my trash can. I recently noticed bins at my town’s solid waste district for textile recycling, and I will be more careful to put old, unusable textiles in these bins. I understand that our landfills are rapidly becoming overloaded, and textiles need to be separated out like other recyclables and food scraps. I must admit, however, I still find a trip to the grocery store to be the most challenging for avoiding plastic. I bring my own mesh produce bags in order to avoid the plastic film bags they make available at the store, and I always buy products in glass, cardboard or metal if given a choice, but it seems there are fewer and fewer plastic-free options available. How can we reverse this destructive trend? I am only one person!
— Feeling Frustrated
Dear Feeling Frustrated,
You are right, you are only one person, but each person has the power to affect change. You are a role model to others by the choices you make. You also can write letters or make phone calls to businesses and corporations expressing your concerns. But of course, big changes will come only when our elected officials at all levels of government pass laws to protect us from plastic pollution in our water and food. In this vein, France recently passed a bill that bans plastic packaging from essentially all fruits and vegetables! This bill went into effect early in January 2022. It is estimated that this bill alone will prevent more than 1 billion items of unnecessary plastic packaging each year. One billion per year! This is significant, and a similar law is about to pass in Spain. It can be done!
Other measures France has taken within their recent law are the banning of plastic wrap for all newspapers, magazines and publicity publications, as well as the installation of more public drinking fountains to reduce the use of plastic water bottles. France is leading the way in showing other countries what can be done to reduce plastic waste, especially single-use plastics. If France can do it, perhaps the United States could, too. I encourage you to put the pressure on your lawmakers so that you, too, can get out from under the burden of mountains and mountains of plastic being dumped on humans everyday!
Be empowered!
— Mother Earth
Questions and comments should be directed to Lily French at her email lilyfrench83@gmail.com
