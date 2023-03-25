The recently celebrated Lunar New Year is the “Year of the Water Rabbit,” though in Eastern culture, it is not just any rabbit. One diagnostic method acupuncture and Eastern medicine uses to describe the phenomena of health and disease of the body, what is known as Five Element Theory. Things can be described as tending to have the characteristics of the natural archetypes of wood, fire, earth, metal or water, and it so happens this year is a “Water Rabbit” year. “Water” means “Kidneys,” and “Kidneys” means “Bones,” especially the bones and associated structures of the low back where our kidney organs are located.
An oft-cited proverb in physical medicine circles when describing how to maintain good health is “running water never goes stale.” It is helpful to apply this line of thinking to our spine and our low back; the more flexible our spine is, the younger and healthier we actually are. And during the past several years, people are understanding the importance of maintaining our ‘core’ or developing ‘core strength’ whether at the gym, or in a yoga, Pilates, or qi gong class, and it’s the strength, flexibility and health of the muscles, tendons, ligaments and bones in the low back that they are describing. Increasingly, modern research and health care practitioners are even using a person’s overall flexibility as a fairly good indicator of their overall general health — if we can touch our toes, we are doing pretty good. But with modern life, there is a tendency to find ourselves ever more stationary — working long hours at the computer, driving instead of walking, accidental all-day Netflix marathons, and our bodies and our backs especially tend to not enjoy the consistent, necessary movement needed to maintain flexibility and general health. In short, we can go ‘stale.’
Some easy to spot signs that we’ve gotten a bit stale and need to start refocusing back on taking better care of our core health might be persistent low-back pain, knee pain, foot pain, thinning or premature graying of our head hair, or being freezing cold all the time no matter how many layers we put on. And in the current transitional season weather, we need to be especially vigilant. As we move from winter to spring, we might get caught outside thinking it will be warmer than it actually is and get a cold chill, which causes the muscles to stiffen and go into spasm. These symptoms can end up lasting for weeks or months without proper care.
So, how do we take better care of our low back and our core?
One way is by breathing properly, we can develop poor, shallow breathing habits when we are injured or stressed. What we sometimes learn in a music or yoga class is called “Diaphragmatic Breathing,” acupuncture calls “Kidney Breathing,” and it is a way of giving our core a consistent internal massage, and helps move around and assists the intrinsic motion of all the tissues and structures that comprise our low back. We tend to develop restricted breathing habits as we age, so if there are any babies around, observe how they breathe. Notice how their bellies puff out, how even their low back seems to fill up with air, which is the indicator they are breathing into their core, and copy them. Ten minutes, twice a day, of deep, abdominal, slow and steady breathing is beneficial for total body health.
Walking is also one of the best exercises for overall health, and is especially good for the low back. The key is to walk in an unhurried, loose and relaxed way. The arms should sway back and forth with the elbows brushing along the sides of the rib cage, accompanied by a gentle spiraling motion from the feet, through the hips, and up into the chest and shoulders. It’s these small, consistent movements that really benefit our core and low back. If we want to focus even more on our health, Harvard Medical School announced that, after walking, swimming is a phenomenally efficient and beneficial exercise because the buoyancy of the water helps support the body so that painful joints can be moved more easily and with less pain — and in a ‘water’ year, swimming sounds pretty appropriate. Tai Chi and qi gong, both forms of ‘moving meditation,’ was also recognized by Harvard as a top-five form of exercise for health as they combine accessible graceful movements which promote gentle, controlled flexibility throughout the body.
Water is formless, taking on the shape of its container. So, as we continue through this year of the water rabbit, it’s a perfect opportunity to reconnect with, promote and shape a healthier core.
David Simpson is a licensed acupuncturist and herbalist at Moon Brook Medicine (formerly Rutland Integrative Health).
