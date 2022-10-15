Blaire Haggett’s grocery bags are branded with pastoral scenes of Vermont agriculture, along with the Farmers to You logo. The company, in Middlesex, provides fresh, locally grown produce, meat and grains to families in Vermont and the Boston area.
More important than the bags, though, are the goods inside. Thanks to a new pilot program, which is in its second round, she is paying just $25 for about $100 worth of food.
“I’m saving about $300 a month just by ordering my coffee through Farmers to You,” says Haggett, a new homeowner and single mother of two. “That’s a staple.”
Beyond the coffee, she focuses her weekly Farmers to You orders on protein, like tofu, turkey breast and ground beef. She enjoys the fresh pasta and each week, her family tries something they haven’t had before. “We recently tried … what do you call them?” Haggett took a moment to recall: “Oh, turnips. We added them to a stew.”
On Friday afternoon, Haggett gets a reminder email from Farmers to You to place her order, which is due by Sunday at midnight. She can customize it each week, or cancel it entirely for that week if she needs to.
The convenience is especially important: “I can do my ordering from anywhere, from my mom’s table or my friend’s campsite.”
Having the weekend to think about her order also allows her to more carefully plan her meals. She picks up her food that Wednesday, and as a result of better meal planning and more high-quality food, Haggett has lost 35 pounds and, along with the help of medicine, recovered from anemia.
Haggett’s is one of about 24 families who are participating in this pilot program, which is a partnership between Farmers to You, Green Mountain United Way, the Vermont Foodbank and Central Vermont Medical Center. The participants, who are employees of Green Mountain United Way, where Haggett works, and Central Vermont Medical Center, often are in that missed spot, called the benefits cliff. It’s that gray zone where they make too much money to qualify for assistance with food, housing or heat, but not enough to easily cover those costs each month.
Take, for example, this all-too-common story: A single mother of three kids, who participated in the first round of this pilot program that ran earlier this year, received a 52-cent-per-hour raise at work. But that extra money, in turn, bumped her over the income limit for qualifying for 3SquaresVT, Vermont’s food assistance program, by just $56 per month. That meant her raise, which only amounted to a little over $1,000 for the year, actually lost her $12,067 in annual food assistance.
Despite the raise being good for this participant’s career growth, it wasn’t necessarily good for her wallet. The pilot program allowed her to pay only $20 per week for her Farmers to You share — the first pilot offered an 80% subsidy, while the second round is subsidized at 75% — which added up to a savings of $10,985 on food when she really needed it.
Green Mountain United Way of Central Vermont, which serves five counties in the area, and their sister-organization serving Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, have for 16 years been operating the Working Bridges program, from which this food pilot program was born. The program works with employers to support employees who are in the cycle of poverty, to help them gain access to whatever resources they may be struggling with.
Haggett is a resource coordinator with the program.
“Working Bridges supports the employees where they are, and the employer, so they have a stable workforce,” says Tawnya Kristen, who is the executive director of Green Mountain United Way. She says the program works to bridge those places where workers are struggling with scarcity, and food is one of those places. “You might be eating,” she points out, “but you might not be eating enough or you might not have high-quality food.”
Traditional benefits, like 3Squares and Vermont’s heating fuel assistance program, are helpful, but Kristen explains, “for those who are moving up in the ranks and getting those 50-cent, or even 10-cent raises, they are losing their benefits.” To support working families and help them bridge these gaps in resources, the Working Bridges program looks to partner with other organizations, employers and businesses, like Farmers to You.
“What if their product,” says Kristen of the weekly shares of high-quality organic food sold by Farmers To You, “was made available to people who are not in the income bracket to afford it?”
Green Mountain United Way began working with the Vermont Foodbank, Central Vermont Medical Center and Farmers to You to provide a 75% to 80% discount on weekly food shares to employees of Central Vermont Medical Center and Green Mountain United Way “to help them get food they would never otherwise be looking at because of the price,” says Kristen.
Now, the partners are close to ending their second 12-week pilot, and they have had “phenomenal results,” says Kristen, including financial stability, savings and improved health.
A recent survey of previous participants showed 100% of those in the first pilot program had anxiety about accessing food and for all of them, the pilot program reduced that anxiety. Three out of five participants said they couldn’t always access fresh food on a daily basis, and all of them reported having better access to fresh food because of the program.
To help provide this food at a lower cost to pilot program participants, Farmers to You offered a 10% discount on their weekly shares, and the other partners together cover the additional 65% of the discount.
The Farmers to You business model was designed, says owner Greg Georgaklis, to bring economic benefit to farmers, but is also one that, admittedly, is only affordable for a certain income bracket. That’s why staff at the company, like Joan Kahn, envisioned a program that brought the same shares of fresh, high-quality, local food to people who couldn’t afford to make that choice for themselves.
“Greg founded the company with the mission to support farmers and get this food to market, that is a primary focus of this company,” says Kahn. With those objectives in mind, “we’re going to charge what we need to in order to pay the farmers well, which ends up looking very high-priced compared to food from other places. But when you look at how it was raised or produced, we feel like the food is worth it, but that’s meaningless to somebody who can’t put a meal on the table at all.”
Kahn says many of the staff at Farmers To You believe in finding more equitable ways to help Vermonters access this food. The company has previously set up discount programs with employers, like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. It became a model, they realized, that could be replicated elsewhere, including with the staff at Central Vermont Medical Center and Green Mountain United Way, through the Working Bridges pilot program.
One of the best parts of bringing the Farmers To You model to groups who can’t afford it, says Kahn, is people get to choose what they order each week, just as any other customer would. “Our sense was that would be a real game-changer for people, compared to just getting a box of food,” says Kahn. “We thought that was really important, because having dignity around food is really a baseline.” Being handed a box of food that might contain things you don’t like or are allergic to, or that aren’t part of your cultural heritage, “that’s pretty not OK. I don’t think people realize until you’re in that situation.”
Currently, the pilot program does not screen participants based on income but rather, on other types of demonstrated need.
“I think the beautiful part of this is, there isn’t an income level,” says Haggett. That is by design, because it is possible to make what others would call a good living and still be food insecure. Everyone involved in the Working Bridges program, for example, is experiencing food insecurity, and that is irrespective of income level.
“You could make $90K a year,” says Haggett, “but your mortgage is ‘x’ amount and your car payments are this and your kids schooling is this. It can be hard for anyone at any income level, especially middle class.”
In the future, says Kristen, new iterations of the program may take a tiered approach to providing discounts, where income is considered, but other factors are, too. “We can start with income,” says Kristen, “but unveil other situations an employer might not necessarily be aware of. Maybe you have a 20-year worker making $27 an hour, but she’s hitting some walls right now and we fully support her going into a higher discount tier.”
It’s those people, worries Kristen, who keep struggling, but don’t feel the support from assistance programs.
“How do you support all the people in this circle?” asks Kristen. In this pilot program, Green Mountain United Way and the Vermont Foodbank are involved with the intention of helping people gain access to high-quality fresh food. Farmers To You is motivated to support the farmers in their business.
“I don’t care why you’re at that table,” says Kristen of these groups working together. “We’re still going to succeed in our areas with the best intentions and the skillsets that we bring to this work. And that, to me, is collaborative work.”
