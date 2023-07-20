Excited to be traveling after nearly four years, we board Virgin Airways bound for London. Before we know it, we are landing at Heathrow. We collect our bags, rent a car and arrive in Oxford.

After two days of visits, we’re off to Spain. We’re enthralled with Granada. People are kind and Paco, our host, greets me with a kiss on each cheek, as if his favorite relatives have arrived. He leads us to the apartment we will occupy for three nights, It’s old-world charm, crystal chandelier, period art, red drapes and grand bedroom are glorious. Paco has placed a bottle of wine on the table, with a corkscrew, wine glasses and cookies.