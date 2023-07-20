Excited to be traveling after nearly four years, we board Virgin Airways bound for London. Before we know it, we are landing at Heathrow. We collect our bags, rent a car and arrive in Oxford.
After two days of visits, we’re off to Spain. We’re enthralled with Granada. People are kind and Paco, our host, greets me with a kiss on each cheek, as if his favorite relatives have arrived. He leads us to the apartment we will occupy for three nights, It’s old-world charm, crystal chandelier, period art, red drapes and grand bedroom are glorious. Paco has placed a bottle of wine on the table, with a corkscrew, wine glasses and cookies.
Which is good because my husband leaves his backpack in the parking garage, which we discover in Cordoba. Pills, passwords and computer plugs gone, with other essentials. We call Paco who jumps into action to find the lost bundle, which he hopes to send us.
We have fallen in love with the vibrant city of Granada. On our first morning, we round a corner from our apartment onto a lovely street with copious cafes, government buildings and a charming church. We choose a café and watch life go by while sipping café laits. Tickets for the Alhambra interior are sold out, so we catch a bus to one of Spain’s most visited sites.
Never mind: We vowed to go with the flow, and that is how we met one of the amazing people who show up daily on this trip.
As we begin mooching around Alhambra grounds, we come upon a smiling elder accompanied by a Spanish speaking woman, likely translator and companion. Engaging in conversation we learn that he’s 94 years old, a former World War II Belgian fighter pilot who speaks three languages and enjoys a good laugh. No cane or walker, no glasses, smooth skinned, we enjoy a lively conversation with him as we marvel at his energy and love of life. “I can’t keep up with him.” his companion says.
The Alhambra, a palace and fortress complex noted for its famous monuments of Islamic architecture, is one of the best-preserved palaces of the historic Islamic world. Begun in 1238 and built on a hill in the mountains, it became the site of Ferdinand and Isabella’s court, where Christopher Columbus received their endorsement for his expedition.
Later we visit the huge, opulent cathedral, so full of art, silver, gold and priceless carvings and sculpture that the artifacts call into question the purpose of this house of worship, rich with abundance. What could the church have done with this wealth to stave off hunger, homelessness, illness, despair among the multitudes they claimed to lead?
It hasn’t taken long to realize how much pork and cheese is consumed in Spain, where dinner starts no earlier than nine. As our trip progresses and we experiment with gourmet meals we realize that Spanish food can be original and delicious if rich.
Cordoba
Later, Cordoba captures us as we find our apartment in the heart of the old town, home to the Jewish quarter, with its ancient synagogue and statue of the philosopher rabbi Maimonides. The modern counterpoint to Granada grandeur, the studio apartment is equally inviting. Light and beautifully furnished, we can walk everywhere.
Our host, Ramon, is as charming as Paco and becomes involved in the recovery of the missing backpack. He and Ramon confer, and we get encouraging news. The Granada police have the backpack. They identified my husband by his name on pill bottles, and determined where we are by a copy of our itinerary. Ramon believes it can be delivered to us in Seville.
Our first Cordoba stop is the Cathedral-cum-Mosque, another often visited site in Andalusia. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, along with the Alhambra, the great mosque represents a unique achievement because of its enormous size and the height of its ceilings. It’s the most emblematic monument of Islamic religious architecture, and it’s awesome. First built in the 8th century, it was enlarged over the years, and converted to a Catholic church in the 13th century. Its seemingly endless arches and its scale are amazing. Even its history seems too large to grasp; one can only gaze and gasp.
It’s here that we meet another memorable family: a friendly Turkish mom and dad and their 8-year-old son. Mom, dressed conservatively, is a professional, international photographer. At her invitation we pose for her and chat about our travels in Turkey. When we part, it is with hugs and promises to stay in touch.
Cordoba is known for its ubiquitous flowers. In the Alley of Flowers homes showcase competing displays. With its cobblestone streets, inviting shops, Roman Bridge and Alcazar (fortress), and its restaurants specializing in oxtail in wine sauce, and eggplant strips along with its illuminated gardens. It’s a magical, inviting place.
Seville
Our digs in Seville’s old town aren’t as charming as our prior homes but they are well situated. Despite a heat wave, the city is alive with excitement. We have arrived for Feria, a month-long celebration in which women parade around town in their ruffled flamenco dresses and flowered hair, and gauchos drive decorated horse-drawn wagons. The festival culminates in a week-long boozy, dance-filled culinary extravaganza in private tents lining the sides of a vast outdoor venue which overflows nightly with thousands of people letting it rip. Overwhelmed, we leave early, while our new friend Maria joins friends at a private event and gets to party.
Maria became our friend at an outdoor café. A Greek-born scholar with impressive academic credentials she works in Amsterdam. As we chattered away, an Italian couple at an adjacent table joined in. The husband, a hilarious rapporteur, added to the fun.
Our sightseeing included Seville’s cathedral, which is also over the top. The heat is a disincentive for traipsing around, but we manage to indulge in impressive eating, and to secure tickets for Malaga’s Picasso Museum exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death. The ceramics factory and Inquisition Museum we hoped to see are closed because of Feria, but we stroll along the river and cool off with cold beer at one of the copious cafés.
Malaga and Tangier
We depart Seville for Malaga without the missing backpack, and on arrival taxi to our centrally located hotel for the night, a one-night stand to visit the Picasso Museum. It’s an awesome display of his work, ranging from early traditional paintings to Cubism, ceramics, sculpture and more. Picasso lovers, rejoice.
We return to our hotel having given up hope of seeing the backpack again when to our immense joy, it arrives. The receptionist who knows the story is elated when she shares the news.
On a prior trip to Morocco we missed Tangier, so when our Moroccan friend suggested we take a one-hour flight from Malaga to Casablanca, a train from there to Rabat, and a train to Tangier, we were delighted. We had entertained romantic notions of the city as it must have been in writer Paul Bowles’ day and had shared a vision of a coast lined with white-washed, blue trimmed villages.
We assumed we could hail a taxi but it was May 1, Workers Day, and a taxi strike paraded up the street. Undaunted, we walk to the Medina, predictably full of redundant shops selling everything from shoes to spices. Our favorite place was the huge market selling meat and chickens hanging on hooks, a fish market so big it has its own building, and a plethora of fresh vegetables.
We befriended a mother/daughter team selling produce that made our mouths water. The daughter spoke fluent English and translated for her mother. It was another serendipitous connection.
Like other tourists, we fell for a heavily promoted restaurant. Prominent as you enter the medina from one of its gates, it had long rows of pillowed seating, red décor, and musicians playing traditional instruments, as diners indulge in the fixed price, three-course meal. Sated, we move to the Kasbah, with its spectacular views where a group of costumed drummers from another region of Morocco beat powerful rhythms in the square.
We visited the American Legation Museum, a landmark. The only U.S. National Historic Landmark located in a foreign country, it houses the Tangier American Legation Institute for Moroccan Studies, a museum, research library, and cultural center, all celebrating a long history of good relations between the United States and Morocco.
Hercules Caves
The next day we drove to Cap Spartel and Hercules Cave. The drive took us through the area of Tangier where diplomats and other privileged people reside before we were on a beautifully scenic drive by the ocean, where camels rest and take tourists on oceanside rides. The cape, a 1,000 feet above sea level, is at the entrance to the Strait of Gibraltar.
Part of the cape is the Caves of Hercules, a UNESCO Heritage site based on myths about Hercules and the Caves. From the sea an opening to the Caves is called “The Map of Africa” because it appears to be the shape of that continent. It is there we met a charming family from Rabat. Mother, father and their five children, clearly traditional, spoke perfect English, the parents having been educated and worked in English-speaking countries. We engaged in a long, lively conversation, while the toddler grew playful with me. It’s another extraordinary example of connecting with new friends.
A day trip to Asilah, at the tip of the Atlantic Ocean, revealed handcrafted items by local artisans. (Bargaining was expected). Blue-painted trim on white-washed buildings in this calm town were reminiscent of the Greek Islands.
Our final excursion to Chefchaouen, the Blue Pearl of Morocco, was built in the 15th century, but it wasn’t until the 1900s that it was painted blue when Morocco experienced a large influx of Jewish refugees as World War II started. Blue represented the sky to remind people of heaven and God, it is said.
On our way there I incurred a traffic fine, which came as a shock and remains a mystery. I’d been driving like a Moroccan, when I joined a roundabout full of maniacs. Suddenly, a traffic cop stopped me demanding my driver’s license and passport. My husband tried in French to ascertain what I’d done wrong, but the cop vigorously wrote a citation in Arabic. $40 later we were released.
Back to the UK
Back in the United Kingdom on coronation day, we made our way to London for the night before heading to Cornwall for our final three days.
Excited to experience the best of England’s verdant scenery, villages and vibrant pubs, we stopped for a wonderful pub lunch en route to Polperro. Soon rain drops morphed into cold, heavy, unrelenting rain for the entire time we were there.
Sweaters and umbrellas in hand, we soldiered on through rain and fog to Cornwall towns for a pub crawl. Our final day was spent in Plymouth visiting Hoe Park, a waterside area with views of Plymouth Sound. It’s home to a famous lighthouse and the imposing Plymouth Naval Memorial.
We warmed up in a café with tea and scones, engaging in another pop-up conversation, before heading back to Polperro. As we left Cornwall the sun was shining, a fitting end to a memorable journey.
Elayne Clift lives in Brattleboro. Her column appears in Perspective regularly.