Purchasing a weekly supply of vegetables from a local farm through a community supported agriculture (CSA) program is something most Vermonters are quite familiar with. Perrin Farm in Berlin is now applying the same concept to their pasture-raised meat, and central Vermonters are eating it up. Plus, says farm owner Ben Zabriskie, the meat CSA allows his family to manage their farm in a way that benefits the local ecosystem and planet Earth.
In 2019, the couple was raising meat for their own consumption — they raised one steer and 25 chickens. At the time, they were building a business plan for farming but just as they were finalizing it, the pandemic hit. Zabriskie says he can pinpoint the exact date he threw that business plan out and made a new one, this time focused on feeding their community with pasture-raised meat. The world was changing and so, too, was their farm and business.
The following year, in 2020, the couple had expanded to four steers, 40 pigs, 2,500 chickens and offered, for the first time, their meat CSA. Now in its second year, each CSA share features their own pasture-raised chicken, pork and beef, with the occasional cut of lamb. New in 2023, the couple will offer goat meat. Between 25 and 30 families are purchasing small and large CSA shares, as their monthly boxes of meat are called. Small shares are $50 per month and include about 5 pounds of meat, or three or four cuts. The large shares are $95 per month and include 10 pounds of meat, or six or seven cuts.
It’s a “nose-to-tail” CSA, explains Zabriskie, meaning it’s not all ground beef and sirloin steaks. Mixed in the boxes are all types of cuts that use the whole animal, although the couple does offer customers some choice.
Krista, who is a maternity nurse in addition to farming, is the eighth generation to farm this land, which has been in her family since 1789 or 1792, depending on which family member is recalling the date. The Zabriskies’ kids are the ninth generation on the farm.
When the Zabriskies were first exploring business ideas, they talked with Krista’s extended family and, says Zabriskie, “we were unofficially officially chosen to be the new stewards” of the farm. And it’s that role, as stewards, that shapes much of how they run their business and farm.
Ben Zabriskie says he sees their current farming operation as just one link in a much longer chain, extending hundreds of years into the past and hopefully into the future. That means he spends a lot of time thinking about how the decisions they make today will affect the farm ecosystem in the future, when it comes time for the next generation to take it over.
The role of stewardship, he says, “informs a lot of the decisions we make about how we farm.” Those decisions, explains Zabriskie, center around how the farm fits into the community, the ecosystem and the planet. The goal is for the farm to benefit all of these, as well as their family.
Benefiting the community means providing high-quality food and good nutrition, which is very important to Krista, as a maternity nurse. They particularly like seeing their customers at their on-farm CSA pickups each month, where they hear what everyone enjoyed and how they prepared their selections. “Knowing we’re producing high-quality protein and fats for our community, for us, that is one of the things that gives us intrinsic joy,” says Ben Zabriskie.
When it comes to environmental benefit, their focus is managing the farm to benefit the ecosystem and planet by improving soil health, reducing atmospheric carbon, and keeping their water clean, both the water on their farm and that which is leaving the farm.
“All of our animals are part of a system,” explains Ben Zabriskie. That means they each have a role and if they were not all there, the system would not function. Take soil health, for example: “The goal is to use our animals as tools to make a stronger, more healthy soil,” he explains. “If used incorrectly, they can cause damage but when used correctly, they build stronger soil.”
The chickens add new nutrients to the farm in the form of manure. While too much manure would pollute the farm, the right amount helps grow more grass and better-quality grass. That means higher-quality food for the other animals, but it also means carbon sequestration. As the grass grows, it pulls carbon from the atmosphere in the form of carbon dioxide and stores it there in the ground.
Their pigs serve to disturb the soil, and this acts as a non-mechanical way to till the ground for new grass seed or a plot of sweet corn. Again, they have to manage carefully because too much disturbance to the soil would cause erosion, so there is a balance to maintain.
Then there is the beef side of things: “The cattle are kind of like the apex animal,” explains Zabriskie. “They take what we make in grass and turn it into meat.” They are moved to fresh grass or hay almost every day.
Zabriskie says he knows of other farmers who have measured the carbon uptake on similar farms. He says they have done soil testing that showed two to eight tons of carbon dioxide being stored by their well-managed pasture each year.
“But that only occurs when we manage the cattle and grass correctly,” says Zabriskie. “Poorly managed cattle can do an enormous amount of harm.” He enjoys that one of his roles on the farm is to educate consumers about how pasture-raised meat can benefit the ecosystem.
Their customers, in turn, enjoy that they have an opportunity to good about the meat they purchase and consume. The on-farm CSA pickup allows them to see how the animals are raised, feel a connection to their food and the people who produce it.
What’s special about the CSA, explains Zabriskie, is it allows the family to accomplish all of these goals in ways other markets don’t. They do some of their business as wholesale and they are at the Montpelier Farmers Market, for example, but it’s the CSA that provides the most consistent cash stream for their family which, in turn, allows them the ability to make decisions that are good for people and the planet.
“In this business,” says Ben Zabriskie, “we have a lot of conversations about how, without profit, there is no mission. You have to have balance.”
Visit the website at www.vtpasturedmeat.com for more information on the Perrin Farm and their pastured meat CSA.
