Purchasing a weekly supply of vegetables from a local farm through a community supported agriculture (CSA) program is something most Vermonters are quite familiar with. Perrin Farm in Berlin is now applying the same concept to their pasture-raised meat, and central Vermonters are eating it up. Plus, says farm owner Ben Zabriskie, the meat CSA allows his family to manage their farm in a way that benefits the local ecosystem and planet Earth.

In 2019, the couple was raising meat for their own consumption — they raised one steer and 25 chickens. At the time, they were building a business plan for farming but just as they were finalizing it, the pandemic hit. Zabriskie says he can pinpoint the exact date he threw that business plan out and made a new one, this time focused on feeding their community with pasture-raised meat. The world was changing and so, too, was their farm and business.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.