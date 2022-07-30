After more than 25 years of watching and photographing loons at Chittenden Reservoir, and a recent encounter with a mother and baby loon I could never have imagined, I think I just might now have seen it all.
When I started paddling the reservoir back in 1997, wildlife and solitude were often disturbed by jet skis and power boats, and the fearful tremolos of loons were common. After the Vermont Water Resources Board limited boat speeds on the reservoir to 5 mph two decades ago next month, paddlers largely supplanted motor boats, and loons, bald eagles and other wildlife became dramatically more common — and the loons seemingly more relaxed.
Twenty years ago, seeing a bald eagle or loon was a rare treat, but today, loons are highly visible and a pair of bald eagles that have a nest at Lefferts Pond, right next door, can be found fishing at Chittenden virtually every day this time of year.
The intersection of the lives of these two species recently provided one of the most amazing wildlife experiences of my life.
An adult loon and young chick were quietly floating along the northeastern shore of the reservoir, the adult occasionally diving under water to catch food for her offspring, and providing me an opportunity to shoot some nice photos from a respectful distance. Loons have a series of calls to communicate with one another and in response to threats, but mother and offspring seemed calm and relaxed, and I was careful to ensure a good buffer of space between us.
After about 20 minutes, I realized that buffer was shrinking as the loons were swimming directly toward me. I put my camera down and began slowly back-paddling, still watching the birds but moving backward away from them at the same time.
The birds kept coming closer, and I kept smoothly paddling backward, surprised as they kept shrinking the buffer. As they did, they picked up speed and what seemed like a sense of urgency, and suddenly adult and baby alike closed virtually the entire gap between us, roughly 30 yards becoming just a few feet in a matter of seconds.
The baby and adult suddenly did a “penguin dance,” a common loon maneuver in which they appear to stand up in the water, while calling loudly at the same time.
My mind was racing because I knew they were in distress, but couldn’t understand why they had come to my side … And then I saw the reason: two bald eagles swooping just above us. The loons were seeking safety alongside my kayak, as opposed to the open water.
For several minutes, the loons sat nearly motionless just 3 to 5 feet from my side, so close I couldn’t even photograph them with the giant lens I had on my camera at the time. The eagles, frustrated in their attempt at a free lunch, moved off to the west, the threat to the chick at least temporarily over.
“Did that really just happen?” I asked myself over and over as I replayed the encounter in my mind, and took in the incredible beauty of the loons, which stayed close by for several more minutes after the eagles left.
After a few more minutes, the adult started feeding the baby again, still close enough so I could see every detail of their anatomy, from the adult’s long, sharp bill and the tiny rivulets of water that poured off her smooth, oily feathers every time she surfaced, to the fluffy brown down that covered the chick’s entire body.
“That was incredible,” a woman called from behind me.
A couple from Rhode Island, on vacation in Rutland County, had witnessed the entire thing from a distance, and paddled over to talk. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.
“Nor have I,” I replied. “Nor have I!”
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both papers.
