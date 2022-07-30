Many years had passed since I last saw an ice-cream truck, but the telltale melodic soundtrack coming up from Terrace Street in Montpelier was unmistakable. As it turned onto Ledgewood and came into view, playing Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer” as its siren call to the neighborhood kids, the truck pulled to a stop with Adam King, of Plainfield, behind the wheel. It might well have been a scene from “Back to the Future,” I thought.
Ice-cream trucks have long been a part of American culture, evolving with the times. The Good Humor man was the king of the hill in the mid-20th century before the company decided in the 1970s to focus on grocery sales. Today, most operators of ice-cream trucks, like King, are independent.
A 1991 graduate of U-32 and a career service man in the Army and National Guard, King saw a Craigslist ad for a 1975 P-20 step van in late 2019. Recalling an ice-cream truck that visited his East Barre neighborhood when he was a child, King thought operating one himself would be a fun adventure on the side, so he purchased what used to be Dudley’s Delights in the Essex-Richmond area. Then King and his two sons, Collin and Carson, set out to repair and repaint it during the winter, before taking it to the streets as Crown Ice Cream in the summer of 2020.
King’s yearlong National Guard deployment to Kosovo idled the business last summer, but now he and his sons are back on the road. They do regular weekly routes in Barre and Montpelier as well as special events, like the upcoming Barre Heritage Festival and the Northfield Observances on Labor Day. It should be mid-September before they park it for the winter and plan for 2023.
King enjoys the work and the joy it brings to both kids and adults. “People are happy to see me,” he said.
Greg Hooker is a former copy editor for The Times Argus/Rutland Herald. He lives in Marshfield.
