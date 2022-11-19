There is no better time than Thanksgiving to celebrate the local harvest, and perhaps no better place than Vermont to feature locally-grown goods on the Thanksgiving table.
Take Vermont Cranberry Co. in Fletcher, for example: They are the state’s first and only cranberry grower, and their cranberries can be ordered on their website or found at local cooperatives and markets, including Burlington Farmers Market. Owner Bob Lesnikoski runs what is called a “dry pick” operation, in which the fruits are harvested with a walk-behind cranberry picker. And, says the owner, he sells out of berries every year.
Thanksgiving, in particular, is a busy time: “Sorry, I do not have the capacity to do an interview right now,” said Lesnikoski by email, in response to a request to tell me more about his farm. But he did have time for a friendly sign-off: “Have a great holiday,” he told me. I have a box of his cranberries in my refrigerator, waiting to be made into homemade whole-berry sauce with orange juice, orange zest and nutmeg.
Another place that is sure to be busy ahead of the annual American feast is the Capital City Farmers Market. This year, the annual Thanksgiving Market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the gymnasium of Montpelier High School.
The market will include vegetable growers, such as Breadseed Farm from Craftsbury and LePage Farm from Barre, where shoppers can get Thanksgiving staples like apples, carrots, onions and squash. Mansfield Mushroom Co. and Wild Side of Vermont offer a variety of mushrooms for those looking for a hearty alternative to turkey. And several meat producers will be at the Thanksgiving market as well, including turkey producer Hannah Pearce.
“I will have about 50 turkeys with me at the farmers’ market,” says Pearce, who raises 300 broad-breasted turkeys with her father and who, together, make Pearce’s Pastured Poultry in West Glover. Their turkeys are reserved for customers who ordered them ahead of time. “I only have 12 left,” says Pearce of her remaining availability after all her other turkeys have been pre-ordered. Other customers pick their turkeys up at the farm or at the Craftsbury General Store, known as The Genny, and 50 of the turkeys Pearce and her father produce go to one wholesale customer.
“We raise them on pasture,” explains Pearce, “which is great in terms of quality and health and happiness of the birds.”
The turkeys she sells are frozen, which allows her and her staff to do their processing, which is all done on the farm, at the end of October, instead of during the chilly and busy days before Thanksgiving. In previous years, Pearce did all the processing the week before Thanksgiving, but that meant “thawing out water lines and bringing buckets of water through knee-deep snow to turkeys who are also in knee-deep snow.” It made for pretty inoperable conditions, she added.
At Chicken Wiggle Farm in Chelsea, all 125 fresh turkeys are spoken for, and have been since October.
“My wife and I process them ourselves the weekend before Thanksgiving,” explains farm owner Steven Thomas.
The couple started raising Thanksgiving turkeys seven years ago. “We had a couple pet turkeys,” says Thomas, “they’re a lot of fun to raise, they’re friendly and curious.” At the time, there weren’t many options for local turkeys, so the couple decided to start raising more. Now, customers, about 80% of whom are repeat customers, pick up their turkeys at the farm. The farm store also has lots of other goodies for the Thanksgiving table, including pre-ordered rolls, pies and baked goods made by Nana, the Thomas’ grandmother.
From produce like apples, cranberries and squash, to locally made pies and farm-fresh turkeys, Vermonters are surrounded by the traditional fixings. When it comes to locally grown food for the holiday table, Vermonters have a lot to be thankful for.
For more information on the Capital City Thanksgiving Farmers Market, visit www.capitalcityfarmersmarket.com. To learn more about and follow along with Pearce’s Pastured Poultry at Hillside Farm, visit their Instagram account @hillsidefarmvt. Find Chicken Wiggle Farm on Facebook or at chickenwigglefarm.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.