I could never choose my single, top-favorite location to spend time outdoors. There are far too many favorites, but by the edge of water on a pink-sky twilight evening is a top choice among them.
I recently got to soak up that exact scene with my 7-year-old daughter, fishing poles in hand, while we learned to fish together at Wrightsville Reservoir with the staff and volunteers of Let’s Go Fishing.
The program is a network of volunteer instructors who encourage and teach youth and adults how to fish on behalf of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Fishing, the department points out on its website, is more than just catching fish. Their education events include short lessons on water ecology, helping participants become aware of and appreciate local fish populations and their habitat. Plus, they cover fishing gear, technique and rules and regulations, with ample time for questions and answers.
There were about 30 people in attendance that evening, and the Let’s Go Fishing program teaches between 6,000 to 8,000 people each year, according to Alison Thomas, outreach director with the department. About half of these yearly participants are adults, and programs are offered at schools, parks and recreation facilities, and public fishing access spots like the one at Wrightsville.
Let’s Go Fishing is one of several education programs the department offers. Thomas explains there are learn-to-hunt programs for adults who didn’t grow up hunting; Project Wild that works with teachers to teach wildlife curriculum; and Green Mountain Conservation Camp, which hosts about 900 12- to 16-year-olds every summer. The department also regularly offers hikes with biologists in wildlife management areas, and recently collaborated on a weekend for women who work in fields related to wildlife.
After learning all about the fish we might catch in Wrightsville Reservoir, from how to tie knots and how to read Vermont’s magazine-style guidebook, to rules and regulations, we all took turns practicing our casts in a game with fake plastic fish. On each fish was a species, its size and the date it was caught. After catching our fake fish, our job was to use the rule book to see whether we could keep our fish or release it. Then, it was time to put worms on our hooks and head to the water for the real thing.
“I like how connected I am with nature,” said Olivia Baroffio, a volunteer with Let’s Go Fishing. Just as she started to elaborate, my daughter came over, screaming, “I caught another. It was just a sunfish, but I lost it again.” It was her third or fourth fish of the evening, and she was over the moon with excitement.
“This excitement,” commented Baroffio, pointing out why she volunteers for the program. As she put another worm on my daughter’s hook, she said again, “It’s very exciting.” She says she still gets excited when she catches a fish, although hers are a bit bigger.
On a night like this one, she said she hopes participants leave feeling more comfortable with nature and with being outside.
“I know people from all sorts of different backgrounds may not feel comfortable interacting with wildlife and maybe being outside alone,” explains Baroffio. “For me, I’ve had experience where I find it very peaceful, it’s relaxing, it’s a way to get away from the stresses of life. It’s my happy place.”
Just in that moment, she got cut off again by my daughter’s excitement after catching another fish. “We’ve got to figure out what that one is,” Baroffio said to her as she headed over to assist.
John D’Esposito, a 10-year volunteer with Let’s Go Fishing, said he keeps coming back to these events because they are fun. “When your daughter had that excitement,” he said to me, “that’s really a lot of fun. And I like to give back to the community.”
D’Esposito didn’t come from a fishing family; he discovered it himself. He said he likes that it is challenging and all-encompassing.
“For me,” he said, “the world ends at the tip of my rod.” He says it’s calming, and can be somewhat like firefighting: “It’s very quiet for long periods of time and then you have periods of intensity.”
The goal with an event like this one, explains D’Esposito, is for people who know to fish, that they become better fishers, and for people who have never done it, that they like it and keep doing it.
Fortunately, said Corey Hart, who is an education specialist with Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, getting started is pretty easy. First: Getting some gear, and that doesn’t need to be too complicated. To get started, he suggests a basic spin-casting outfit.
“You can get started fishing for a few bucks,” says Hart. “A lot of people get started with yard sale equipment, or what was in your attic, it really doesn’t matter.” He shared that the rods they used for the program tonight were about $15 each.
As for where to go, Hart says everything you need is right on the department website, where there is a list of boat access areas and family fishing areas, which are not always the same as boat access areas. “Our website is a great place to start,” says Hart.
Upcoming fishing events, frequently asked questions, and lots more information can be found online at vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/lets-go-fishing-program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.