20220910_bta_letsgofishing
Buy Now

A family enjoys an afternoon of fishing from a penninsula at the Wrightsville Reservoir in Middlesex.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff File Photo

I could never choose my single, top-favorite location to spend time outdoors. There are far too many favorites, but by the edge of water on a pink-sky twilight evening is a top choice among them.

I recently got to soak up that exact scene with my 7-year-old daughter, fishing poles in hand, while we learned to fish together at Wrightsville Reservoir with the staff and volunteers of Let’s Go Fishing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.