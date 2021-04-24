The woods are dark. I have settled in against a bull pine I found while scouting this place a week earlier. My headlamp throws a ray of light, enabling me to spread an array of calls to my left and right. Two box calls at the right. Two diaphragm calls, in a little container, to my left. I will wait until full daylight before I don the head net. My mouth call, called a diaphragm call, is situated in the side of my mouth. My shotgun is across my lap and there is nothing left to do but wait for the light of day.
On the way in, I decided or, rather, my legs did, not to climb the big ridge to the south, the place where a few years back I called in and killed a good tom. Birds often roost there, mostly because it is one of the highest ridges in this area.
In any event, I am here, and it is here where I will sit on this, the first day of the Vermont spring turkey season. The thing about turkey hunting is this: (1) You make any number of calls to elicit the response of a gobbling tom. (2) If you get a response, you must try to estimate how far off that bird is. If he is far off, call sparingly and then stop for a good long time. And listen. The bird will either come in or he will be walking away. (3) A really big factor is, how does the tom respond to your calls? If three, four, five seconds or more go by between the time you sounded off to the time he gobbles back, there may very well be a “problem” with this tom. He might already be in the company of a hen and is merely answering back out of simple habit or perhaps even telling you, hey, I’ll see what we have here and then, perhaps a little later, I’ll be back to see you. (4) Meanwhile, there is another, more encouraging possibility and that is, when you call, by yelping, clucking or cutting, and that tom gobbles right into your calls or spot-on right after, well that is one hot gobbler. I like to tell young turkey hunters that, when encountering a tom of this variety, you should kill that bird.
Of course, there have been times when I did not finish the job on a tom that gobbled back each and every time I cut loose. Things happen in the turkey woods, inexplicable things, and on some mornings you just can’t punch that turkey tag. In other words, I probably did something wrong.
I have written often about the defenses of a wild turkey. They are truly amazing creatures. Here’s an example: In the deer woods, even with a buck sometimes, a deer will see movement and it will either flee or it will remain in place, trying to ascertain if the thing in front of it is a danger or not. A wild turkey? It does not wait around for any kind of confirmation. It sees movement and is gone, in a flash.
There are other obstacles to hunting gobblers. Two years ago, I was tucked just inside a small clear cut, calling sporadically. There was another clear cut below me but, in my experience, it is always wise to get above any bird you are attempting to call in. Anyway, I could hear two toms gobbling, off to my right. And coming in. They came through the hard woods, right about to the top of the clear cut below me and sounded off. They gobbled and gobbled and I could see, in my mind’s eye, the two birds, displaying back and forth, but out of my view.
This went on for at least five minutes, with the birds gobbling repeatedly. I called sparingly because from where I sat, I could not make a move on them. Then, suddenly, all went quiet. They never saw me, but I knew one of two things was happening: They were coming in quiet, as toms sometimes do, or they were gone.
It was the second thing. What happened? Well, my guess is, with all of that repeated, excited gobbling, those two toms attracted a predator — perhaps a fox or, more likely, a coyote. Through the years, I have called in at least six coyotes while yelping like a hen during the spring and fall turkey seasons. There is every reason to believe they would investigate a repeated gobbling.
The fact is, spring turkey hunting can throw a bunch of obstacles your way — a fence or a stone wall that a hot tom refuses to cross; another turkey hunter, closing in on a boisterous tom; a hen, attracted to the gobbling you instigated, comes in and old long beard is done with what he cannot see as opposed to the real thing, right in front of him; or, and this is also a factor, just bad luck.
No one ever said spring turkey hunting is easy. It is not. But time spent scouting the woods before the season opens, perseverance, paying attention to details around you and hunting all day can improve your odds.
Good luck out there as the season opens May 1. One other thing: Wear a blaze orange hat when moving through the woods and, especially, when carrying a gobbler from the woods. And after you set up, hang that hat up on a limb behind your back. It could save your life.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
