Think about this one fact: How many hunters would have avoided being shot or, worse still, end up dead in the woods if they had taken this one simple step: wearing blaze orange.

We know of the sad stories. Dad shoots and kills his son during turkey season. Brother kills brother during the annual buck season. And now, this latest incident in Huntington on Sept. 10.

