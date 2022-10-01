I set down, convinced this week’s work would be on the beginning of the Vermont bow season, which is today. I also had in mind a column devoted to how well the mass media distorts hunters and hunting and reporting about an excellent movie, “Wind River,” which actually exalts a hunter.
Both will have to wait because much more than what might be written is on my mind today, just days from a long-needed operation is to take place.
At the age of 75, I have seen my share of injuries, two of which came as a result of a decision I made way back in 1966, when I was drafted into the U.S. Army. At that time, I was certain of two things: The war in Vietnam was raging and that’s where I was going to be, probably right after training. (President Johnson was calling for more soldiers to fight in a war — and, in my opinion this was criminal— that he had been told was unwinnable.) The second thing was, I would volunteer to go to Fort Benning and become a paratrooper.
I was injured, damaging the right knee and ankle, upon landing on my fourth jump. I was injured so severely that two soldiers had to drag me from the drop zone. Laid up in the barracks, a captain visited me, telling me I had a week to recover. If I did not make that mandatory fifth jump in seven days, I would be sent back to Fort Campbell and not with jump wings on my chest. So, like any other idiotic 19-year-old, I borrowed a boot, two sizes above mine, from a guy from a class behind me, jumped out of that plane, landed on one leg and earned those wings.
I also earned big trouble in my ankle and especially my knee some years later, with one knee operation done. But enough of the jump-injury stories. Fast-forward to a few years back and a fall on an icy driveway that resulted in a major tear in my left rotator cuff. But a skilled surgeon, thanks to the VA hospital in White River Junction, made that shoulder almost as good as new.
But this latest injury really laid me low, and it is this one that has me a bit worried. Here is what happened: It was the fourth or fifth day of the firearms buck season in 2020. I hunted on a steep ridge from just before sunrise to noon. I made it back home with no trouble at all. But the next morning, I woke with tremendous pain in my lower back. There was no falling down, no incident that could have brought this on. That was perplexing. Four or five days later, the pain moved to my left upper leg, where it stayed for the next year. It has since moved up to the left hip, and it is that hip that was set to be replaced on Sept. 26.
I have been walking with a cane for almost two years. I have hunted turkeys, killed turkeys, in spite of the cane and also pushed myself carrying a rifle, backpack, and walking with a cane, during two deer seasons in Vermont. Obviously, the limitations put a damper on the hunt, but I still can say that I got out there.
Anyway, the nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, where I will undergo this operation , called a little while ago. I asked how long the operation will last and was told “several hours.” Yikes. Hate to sound like a whiner, but I would be lying if I didn’t admit I am a bit worried about what is coming.
Dr. Dwyer, who will perform the procedure, told me a few weeks ago that I am in good shape for a 75-year-old man, and that is good to know. I have talked to at least six people, men and women, who have had hip replacement surgery and they all said the same thing: I will be thrilled with the results.
The worst part has not been the cane or what all of that does to my ability to get around. No, the worst part has been the pain, like nothing I have known before.
Needless to say, I will not be out there for the opener, today, of the bow season. Be grateful, those of you who do get to venture forth. As for me, I expect to be well enough to pick up the old Marlin 30-30 and head out for the buck-season opener Nov. 12. That is not arrogant talk; that is a promise to work on rehabilitation, every day, until I get back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.