It was at a luncheon, following the wake of the mother of a good friend. We were all catching up when someone pointed to the long, green field off in the distance. Clearly, two wild turkeys were feeding, just outside the protection of deep woods.
Later, those two birds were joined by yet another turkey and tagging along with what I assume was a female (it was way too far to distinguish the sex of any of the mature birds) were seven poults. I made a mental note to go to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department Turkey Brood Survey site and record my findings.
If my calculations are correct, this is the 16th year Fish & Wildlife is conducting the Turkey Brood Survey. One big difference is, for the second year, Fish and Wildlife is extending the survey from only August to both months of July and August.
Fish & Wildlife is asking the public to play a big role in determining how successful the nesting season of 2022 was for the population of wild turkeys in Vermont.
How it works: Fish & Wildlife is asking for volunteers to count and record all of the wild turkeys they observe during the months of July and August. While it is called a brood survey, Fish & Wildlife wants the public to count all of the turkeys they manage to see, both young and old. When recording what you have observed, make it a point to differentiate between hens, toms and poults, when possible.
If and when you see any population of wild turkeys, go to the Fish & Wildlife’s Turkey Brood Survey on its website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys, along with the number of adults and young turkeys you observed.
“The brood survey is intended to help us track the trends in reproduction success of the turkey populations,” said a representative of Fish & Wildlife back when the survey was first announced.
A number of factors contribute to successful brood survival, including weather (cold and rainy conditions can be deadly to newborn chicks), predation and breeding success.
It was interesting to see that Fish & Wildlife changed the brood survey from only August, in years past, to July and August. I have participated in the survey and can remember one summer, a number of years back, when only an August count was in effect, when I encountered wild turkeys on at least four occasions during July. When it came to August, I didn’t see a single bird. It made a lot of sense for the department to bump the months to July and August for the count.
Wild turkeys are a blessing here in Vermont for hunters and for those non-hunters who love the wildness that a wild turkey brings to the landscape. The big birds were wiped out by a massive loss of habitat and by unregulated market hunting in the mid-1800s.
The wary, Eastern variety of the wild turkey was re-introduced in Vermont with 31 birds trapped in New York and released in the towns of Hubbardton and Pawlet. I have been honored and fortunate enough to have tagged gobblers in both of those towns.
Today, the population of wild turkeys in the Green Mountain State is estimated at more than 50,000 birds, all direct descendants from that original stocking. That has to be arguably the greatest effort at restoring a valuable species in the state’s history.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.