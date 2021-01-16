“To hell with the joys of old age.”
— George Seldes, 1985. (He lived to the age of 105)
Not too long ago, I could be seen dragging the sled out on the ice on Lake Bomoseen in the cold of January and jigging for perch. Only a few years back, and I would be trekking along the ice, going from one drilled hole to the next, dropping a line in and jigging away.
But age and reality have sunk in. My left leg is delivering a sharp, disturbing pain from below the hip down to just above my knee and this is a concern because my legs, strong from years of running, walking and mountain biking, have served me well throughout my life.
I no longer can take those long walks in the dark to a favored place in the woods where I expect a buck might appear. Those big ridges I once climbed during the spring and fall turkey hunts, have become a thing of the past. I yearn for that young, vibrant, fit body I knew over so many years.
Yeah, the years are taking their toll. And this is particularly troubling because the fact is, I did more over the past summer, in terms of physical activity, than I have for over the past decade.
I limbed, bucked up, rolled down a short hill, then split five tall, large ash trees that were dropped a year earlier. My guess is that I split, with a splitting maul, about three cords of wood and then stacked that mess into a long row. This is hard, physical work.
I tore off the old roof on the wood shed and replaced it with new roofing and just below the south lawn, I cleared a long strip of trees and brush, all chain saw work, to open up some land for new growth.
All of this activity is twofold: To keep fit and to get ready for the fall turkey season and the deer hunts in November and December. The point is that I have not been inactive; far from it. But the leg problem is getting me down.
My guess is I hurt the leg one day early in the firearms buck season. I climbed a very steep ridge not far from my home, breaking a big sweat on the way, and was all settled in just before 7 a.m. I sat on a steep bank and, without a suitable tree to rest my back against, I instead leaned against a large downed log.
I sat in that place until about noon and despite earlier times up on this hill when I saw deer, I did not see a single animal. Finally, just after noon, I stood up, collected my gear and set out for home. I felt fine during the long walk, in a crunching, frozen, snowy landscape.
The next day, my back was killing me, and it hurt right into the muzzleloader season. Then the back pain went away, and the left hip began to throb. It felt like bone-on-bone and before long, I’m thinking there is no way I am ready for a hip replacement.
Anyway, the X-rays came back from Veterans Affairs, where I get all of my medical care, and, beyond the expected arthritis for a man of 73 years, both hips were doing fine. Then, what do you know, the pain leaves the hip after about a week and travels down the leg. One theory a doctor gave was that the pain I was experiencing could be traced to my sciatic nerve.
Whatever. I am about to get physical therapy for that leg and, if things go as well as they did for surgery on a torn rotator cuff and long months of physical therapy for that injury, I shall be content.
I know. Who the hell wants to hear about my pathetic, little injuries in the time of a brutal pandemic? But the thing is, I have no idea how many years, especially, productive years, I have left, pandemic or no pandemic.
The only option I have is to push on, to work to improve my health, to keep up the physical therapy at home, to get back to those 2-mile walks up the road or the long strolls through the woods, if the snow isn’t too deep, and then get back on that mountain bike come April.
I have gone through a number of injuries, going back to my Army days. A bad knee and ankle, a slight tear in the right rotator cuff, a massive tear in the left rotator cuff, three surgeries and more.
And yet I believe things will get better. I believe that, come May 1, the opening day of the spring turkey season (It comes in second only to the opener of the rifle buck season in November), I will shoulder my 12-gauge shotgun and head into the woods where a short, tough climb will come only if I hear that thunderous gobble of a mature tom turkey.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.