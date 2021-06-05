It was a long summer, as were all summers of my youth, when no cares, no girl problems, nothing more than a part-time job to intrude on a 12-year-old boy’s imagination. Fishing was on my mind as I discovered the challenge, the thrill of landing big largemouth bass at an impoundment about 3 miles from my home.
So, with a small pack on my back and a fishing pole in hand, I took the bike ride for a late-morning of fishing. It was an irrigation pond for an adjoining nursery where shrubs, small trees and the like were sold. I fished this body of water as a boy and returned to the place years later.
But, for now, I will keep my writing to the times I fished there as a boy.
It was a heck of a find, for I never saw another angler at the place. It held very big largemouth bass and, as far as size goes, was probably 200 yards in length by 75 yards across.
I knew the bass grew to considerable size, but had never taken anything really big. But, one morning, I discovered two memorable features about largemouth bass — that even a small impoundment could hold large fish and that big bass often team up to hunt for their prey.
I tossed a Hula-Popper out into the water’s depths and slowly, chugged the bait in. If you work this popper correctly, you will pop the plug when stationary, then ripple the thing in, to imitate a frog hurrying toward the shore. Then you repeat the process. (One important note here: I have caught more big largemouths on Hula Poppers than on any other lure or plug in my tackle box.)
As I brought the plug in close to shore and was just about to lift the line to bring the plug back to me, I spotted a big largemouth cruising by, just under the surface. But before I gave the plug a little jerk, that bass was followed by no fewer than seven or eight other, just as large, fish. As the school of bass passed by, I gave the popper a slight jerk, then looked on in awe as, perhaps 10 feet away, one bass came up and inhaled the plug.
I set the hook and he immediately took line and, as with all big bass, it is wise to let the fish go. Largemouths are good fighting fish, but tire quickly. He, or I should say she, for all really big bass are females, also did something big bass are notorious for — the fish came up, out of the water, shaking its head and then crashed back into the drink. This the bass did two more times and then, it began to come in as I slowly reeled in line. Holding the rod up, I reached into the water and pulled the fish out, gripping it under the bottom lip. It probably weighed 4½ pounds, but I am guessing here for I released her back into the pond.
Bass are aggressive feeders, mostly in the spring and fall when you can often take them with noisy, chugging surface plugs.
Some years later, while in college, I got an opportunity to fish another body of water that few had access to. I had befriended a man who was a security guard at a mental institution. I’m being serious here. We became close after I took him to my hallowed pond, the irrigation pond where I had found so much success as a boy and young man. That institution featured a rather small pond that, he insisted, held some very large bass. I had my doubts on the morning I arrived because the body of water did not appear to be big enough to harbor big fish of any kind.
Anyway, to make matters worse, the water was cloudy because of a heavy rain the day before. So, I tied on a black spinner bait with golden blades and cast the thing out, just beyond the sunken limbs of a downed tree. I tossed out maybe a half-dozen times and the plug was pretty close to the shore when I felt a furious tug.
Then, the drag sang as line was paying out. I knew at once this was a big bass but had no way of knowing, at the time, that the fish on the other end of the line would be the heaviest bass I would ever take, even to this day. It fought hard, came up out of the water just once, then went back in, still taking line. Now I knew that this was some fish.
A short while later, I netted that bass and took the fish home. It weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Regrettably, no photo was taken of that great bass. Back in those days, unlike today, photos taken were rare.
Do bass grow big even in small ponds? You bet they do. One day, when the boys were just boys, we took a trip to a campground on the other side of the state. The camp had a small swimming area, what appeared to be a dugout pond. Dinner was still an hour or so away and the boys were occupied, so I took the fishing pole, tied on the old faithful Hula Popper and fished. After a few casts, I saw the water boil and the plug just disappear.
A short while later, I held up a bass that went at least 4 pounds and then released it. Yes, Virginia, you can catch big bass in small waters.
As the years passed, I discovered the Mona Lisa of fish, the striped bass. While I still love to get out occasionally and fish for largemouths, my favorite quest for a fish is the striper. Come July, we will set out for Maine and, after an absence of two years, because of a drastic killer, I will return.
Meanwhile, just down the road, Lake Bomoseen, with a population of really big largemouth and smallmouth bass, beckons. Load up the canoe. We are on our way.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
