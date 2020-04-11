There are those who hunt exclusively for bucks with large antlers. Good for them. I am not one of those deer hunters. Sure, if I can shoot a good, heavy buck with big antlers, that’s great. But that is not my focus when I set out to hunt deer.
My focus is on the bounty, the meat of a deer, the venison. If I kill a doe that dresses out at 100 pounds or a 4-point buck that hits the scale at 125 pounds, it’s fine by me. My family gets to dine on the purest, finest meat, the kind you will not find in any grocery store.
All of this talk about the weight of game animals brings me to a related story, one that came to pass one morning early last May, when Wally Surething set out to do what thousands of other spring turkey hunters do — to bring home a good bird.
When the 64-year-old Mount Holly man left the woods later that morning of May 6, he had tagged the heaviest tom ever taken in the Green Mountain State since modern day turkey hunting came into play, more than 40 years ago.
Surething’s gobbler hit the scales at an astounding 27½ pounds.
To really appreciate Surething’s good fortune and his considerable skills as a turkey hunter, the previous record is listed at 23 pounds. Vermont does not keep a record for weight so we went to the National Wild Turkey Federation where the second highest tom turkey, by weight, was taken by Peter Baker Jr. who tagged that 23-pound bird in 1990.
My guess is that Baker’s bird is quite unlikely the second-heaviest ever taken in Vermont. The weight doesn’t seem nearly high enough to have been the previous record. That said, there is no doubt in my mind that Surething’s big bird is, without a doubt, the record for Vermont.
Most mature toms taken during the May 1-31 turkey season will dress out at 18 or 19 pounds. A bird 20 pounds or more is, in my estimation, a really big bird. I have been a bit lucky, I think, over the years with at least four birds that went over 20 pounds. And two years ago, while spring hunting in Pawlet, I tagged an older tom that weighed in at 22 pounds. They get bigger than that here in Vermont, but not all that often.
But here’s the thing that I found most interesting about Surething’s accomplishment and his pure honesty. Surething said in an interview that, despite hunting turkeys for 40 years, he has never shot a Vermont bird weighing 20 pounds or more.
“I’ve shot them 19½, 19¾ (pounds), but not one 20 pounds or more,” he said.
Retired from General Electric where he worked for 43 years, Surething set out that morning to a place where he knew a few toms were roosting. He arrived at his location, along an old logging road, just before daylight.
“I could hear some hens calling soft and, all of a sudden, I hear a gobble to my left,” he said. “The hens were on my right. I thought, ‘This is perfect.’”
But as any spring turkey hunter will tell you, oftentimes what seems like a perfect set-up can change in minutes or even seconds.
The birds, both the hens and two toms, headed in another direction. So Surething left his location, moved down the logging road and positioned himself behind a small evergreen tree.
Here come the turkeys. “The hens were pecking about. I saw a smaller gobbler following them and then the big guy came out. He was about 25 yards out, and I shot him. It was a good, clean kill,” he said.
“I took it to the Belmont store,” Surething said, “and the guy at the store just about flipped out” when he looked at the scale.
Despite its great size, the tom had a beard that measured only 5½ inches. Surething said the tip of the beard was white, that the beard broke off from what he called “winter rot. It just broke off,” he said. It had 1-inch spurs which indicated the tom was probably 3 years old.
I always check the crop of any tom I ever shoot to determine what the bird was feeding on. Surething said his tom was “full of beechnuts and a lot of grass.”
A longtime taxidermist, Surething said he will mount the bird himself.
Despite his great success, Surething sounded humble about his record bird.
“After 40-plus years of turkey hunting, I finally got lucky,” he said.
