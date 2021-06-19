It is true that, since retirement, I sometimes find I have time on my hands. I get outside when I can, for exercise and sun, but there are times, mostly in the evening hours, when I turn on the TV for entertainment.
I have written, on a number of occasions, that I avoid watching the hunting shows on the tube. The events that unfold in front of the camera on many of these shows do not represent fair chase and do not depict the real world of hunting and the hard-earned successes most hunters come to know.
Still, I will tune in to the Sportsman channel for shows that feature fresh-water and salt-water fishing. Some of them are very well done. Yet there are occasions when I will hit the “guide” button on the remote, if only to see what program is coming up next.
So I left the room for a bit and when I returned, I was shocked at what was on the screen before me. Actually, it turned my stomach for it showed a bow hunter in a stand, not very far from a tripod that held a feeder with, I’m guessing, cut corn. Anyway, a nice buck comes to the feeder, puts its head down to gather up what was on the ground and this guy in the stand puts a device up to his eyes to measure the distance from where he is to where the buck is standing (as if he didn’t already know). Moments later, he pulls back and puts an arrow through the buck as it is standing beneath the feeder.
So we have now entered a phase in video hunting where, I suppose, anything goes. Ethics are thrown out the door, fair chase is a thing of the past. The only thing that matters is, hey, we get the buck. Think about it. Not only does such a thing occur, where an unsuspecting deer comes to a feeder, as is its habit, but we are so far gone in this “hunting” craze we will even put the stuff on TV, as if it is all OK.
Well, it is not OK. It is perverse. It is wrong. It is not what the vast majority of hunters expect or what they really experience in the deer woods.
Then, coming up after a fishing show was a segment called “American Airgunner,” (I did not watch this episode), which told the viewer what was to come: “Ever wanted to shoot something while in a helicopter? Sounds cool, huh? Rossi attempts to shoot a wild boar with a .50 caliber air rifle from an airborne helicopter.”
Again, no shame, absolutely no thought of what this represents to the average hunter. While I suspect nonhunters rarely, if ever, tune into hunting shows, if they did, it is clear they would come away with a jaundiced view of what real hunting is all about.
Oh, and you can file this one previewed on the Sportsman channel under the “we need to find a new writer and a new editor” category:
This show promises: “Join host Jim Burnworth as he hunts the majestic G Bar Ranch in Montana after bulging bull elk.”
Wow. I had no idea elk were prone to weight problems, but I was aware these amazing creatures have been known to “bugle” when they are in rut.
And then there is that old, tired line about how this great deer hunter “harvested” a spectacular 10-point buck. I will not go far into this politically correct term other than to say I have never “harvested” a buck but I have “killed” a good number of deer.
I can hear it now. You, as a writer, are giving us hunters a bad name and have given considerable ammunition to the anti-hunting community. No, that is not the case at all. I am merely pointing out the outrageous behavior by some of the people who make a living out of behaving badly, of giving hunters an image that is damaging and not what actual hunters see and do in the woods.
I am simply issuing a warning to anyone who loves to hunt: See to it that these outrageous, disgusting videos are not good for the image of real hunters. Don’t buy the products that sponsor these shows. Don’t watch these shows. They do damage to any hunter who lives by the rules of fair chase. At the end of the day, it isn’t about “harvesting” or “killing” when we go into the woods. It is about doing the right thing and of respect for all that nature has given us.
