The barred owl was there before I knew he was there. I was scanning out the north window early one morning, hoping to spot a deer or perhaps a flock of turkeys on the gentle sloping hill above the driveway. Not that I see that many critters out my way, but, sometimes, they just show up.
Anyway, activity around the bird feeder, just 15 feet beyond the window, was absent of the sweetest of birds, the black-capped chickadee, and that lull got me to thinking: What’s up?
There is a bull pine perhaps 50 yards from the house and something made me look up. There, perched on a limb, was a barred owl. OK, now I get it.
While I know the gray squirrels are just as eager to work the bottom of the feeder, where a variety of birds — nuthatches, those feeder-hogging blue jays, chickadees and a variety of others — drop plenty of seeds for gray and red squirrels, I have wanted to witness a hawk or owl, on a nearby limb, swoop down and take one of those furry creatures. This is not a morbid side of me; if a predator took a squirrel from under the feeder, it would simply be nature having its way.
In any event, I watched that owl, up on that pine limb, off and on, for more than an hour and never saw it leave its perch. The birds were back but the squirrels were nowhere to be seen.
The next time I glanced out the window, the owl was gone.
I have had an unusual number of encounters with barred owls, their plumage a mystery of camouflage, those big, killer eyes and their uncanny ability to fly and dive in dead silence.
Most of those encounters occurred while I was turkey hunting in the spring. Tom turkeys gobble persistently in April and May and perhaps one of the most interesting things about all of that gobbling is the toms will answer back to any sudden, loud sound. I have heard toms gobble back to train whistles, crow calls, thunder, the boom of a shotgun and, most frequently, to the hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo, hoo-hoo-hoo-huah call of the barred owl.
There are theories as to why this is so, but the most common belief is, the birds answer spontaneously to any sudden, loud sound. Since early in my spring turkey hunting I learned to mimic the sound of the barred owl, vocally, I have tagged a number of tom turkeys because of that fact.
Here is one example of how a turkey hunter can take advantage of making the sound of a barred owl, whether by voice or with a call that imitates the sound. One May morning, hunting in Ira with my oldest son, Dan, we were moving and calling, a tactic that sometimes can work. Anyway, we were pushing the woods, with me yelping with a mouth call. Just in front of us, the woods got thicker and I decided to stop and call once more.
I was getting nothing in response and so, just as we were about to turn around and head back the other way, I decided to cut loose with a vocal owl hoot. Immediately, a tom gobbled back and he was close, probably coming to my hen yelps but, for some reason, not answering.
With a bird no more than 50 or 60 yards away, we both dropped to the ground, up against big trees, and waited. That tom never gobbled back, right up to the time Dan shot him. He had a 10⅛-inch beard and 1-inch spurs, a good, old Vermont gobbler.
One May morning, maybe a decade ago, I was making the sound of a barred owl and looked on as one flew in, then landed directly in the tree above me. I had to turn and crunch around to get a good look at him and managed to shoot about a dozen photos of the bird of prey, only 30 feet above me. I finally got up from the place and looked up again but all of that movement failed to alarm the bird. He, or she, just remained perched there, looking down at me.
About a week ago, I woke to a sound that was familiar. The barred owl was near and he repeatedly hooted, very close by. I went to the window and hooted back. He answered repeatedly. I called to the owl a few times, then went back to bed. I slipped back into sleep with the sweet hooting of a bird whose calling has served to enrich my life. It took a little while and then, all was quiet.
