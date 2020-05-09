It was 38 degrees when I left home, in darkness, on the fifth day of the spring tom turkey season in Vermont. In Pawlet, with the temperature probably around 35 and 20 to 25 mph winds rumbling across two fields, perhaps 500 yards, it felt like a December morning during the muzzleloader deer season.
I should know better by now; I have good, thick camouflage coats, but they are of no help stored away in the basement. I am dressed in insulated underwear, a light sweatshirt and a light camouflage jacket. By 7 a.m., I am shivering, a warning that I am in the early stages of hypothermia.
That’s the thing about May. Two days earlier, it was so hot I shed a jacket and vest down to just a camouflage sweatshirt. Still, it isn’t only the weather that can be so unpredictable in May; the same goes for the behavior of tom turkeys.
On three separate occasions, my son and I spotted what had to be the same group of four jake (one-year-old toms) birds. They came by the same route, along a tree line below Dan and above where I sat and almost at the same time, about 7:30 a.m. While we could not see each other, separated as we were by about 400 yards of sloping field and one big ridge, we could both see those four birds.
The really interesting thing about the four jakes is, they refused to gobble back to our calls and, even more perplexing, would not come to our calls. On the fourth day out, however, Dan called in two jake birds and shot one that went just over 15 pounds. Again, the birds never gobbled.
I got to thinking about that, and I can only surmise about why the jakes in this part of Pawlet simply will not gobble back to calling. Before I get into that, it is important to note that jakes will frequently gobble back to calling and, in fact, are more susceptible to call in than older birds.
My guess is that in areas of big woods surrounding big fields, a dominant tom has made his presence known. The young birds were probably sounding off, out there in the boss bird’s area, perhaps in early April, the boss heard the commotion and then came in and kicked some turkey tail. It is all about dominance. In time, all of the young birds get the message. April and May are the two months when toms and hens breed and a big, dominant tom will most likely do most of the breeding in his area. But this is all conjecture on my part because, let’s face it, it would be impossible to investigate something as unknowable as turkey breeding.
It’s really kind of strange what has happened to me and turkey hunting. I have been blessed, I believe, as a good caller and someone who has learned, through 30 years of spring hunting, how to call in and kill mature tom turkeys. But, truth is, I would rather hunt with a younger hunter or one new to the sport and help them put their first tag on a spring gobbler. I have taken out the sons of several farmers, men who were kind enough to let me hunt their land. I have also taken out two sons, a brother, a nephew and a number of other people new to the sport. And most of them have taken birds.
Still, I hunt alone much of the time. And spring toms, particularly the older, mature gobblers, continue to test my skills. Just the other morning, I had a good tom answer my calls at about 7:30. His first gobble was far off and, right then and there, I decided to slip my mouth call to the side of my jaw. Too many times, early on, I would call back to a vocal tom every time he gobbled. Then, to my utter dismay, the bird would approach to about 100 to 150 yards and then stop right there, go into strutting back and forth and gobble repeatedly. This is what smart birds do. They know the hen is supposed to come to them.
The reason I didn’t call back to that tom who, by the way, was no more than about 75 yards away (but hidden, just below a little ridge) when I last heard him gobble, is this: I want him to think the “hot hen” he heard has simply walked away. I have killed several good toms in this fashion.
But not this bird. He gobbled at least a dozen times and then, dead silence. One theory, offered up by an old veteran turkey hunter, was plausible. He said with all of that gobbling, the real thing, a hen ready to be bred, came along and took my bird away. I like that theory. It says I did all of the right things. But in the back of my tom turkey-hunting brain, I have to believe that that bird, on that morning, simply decided not to come over that final ridge, where I waited, shotgun at the ready, to put a tag on his leg. Maybe tomorrow.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.