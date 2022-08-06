Wherever I roam, be it a week in Maine, on the beach, with all of my gear — extra hooks, weights, water, bug repellent and bait — or cruising along the rail trail on the mountain bike, I make certain to bring along my camera, the one item that tells a story of its own.
Many years ago, I learned a number of lessons about the things one should carry in the woods. We all know about the proper gear for deer hunting, the calls and the camouflage that are mandatory for hunting the wild turkey, the extra weights, hooks and insect repellent when out on the surf of Maine, in the dead of night.
But one really important item that can make or break an adventure afield is a camera. Whenever you go, wherever you go, take along a good camera.
We learned this lesson the hard way. To be fair, however, those cameras of old were big and heavy, not the sort of thing you would carry in a backpack. Today, many people rely on their smart phones for photographs, but I go forth with a traditional camera purchased maybe a decade ago. And my small, lightweight Fujifilm camera does the job really well.
I have recounted, in the past, some of my mishaps while in the woods, back in those early days when I failed to carry a camera along with me.
One day, pushing some hardwoods during a cold May morning, yelping with a mouth call, I approached a small rise in the terrain and, with a burst that caught me by surprise, a ruffed grouse took flight. The interesting thing about this was the fact this partridge waited until I was maybe 15 feet away when it went airborne. I suspected something wasn’t quite right and, approaching closer, I found her nest, with 12 or 13 eggs, small, delicate and colorful.
Oh, to have a camera that day. I stayed in that place for maybe a minute, then thought it best to beat feet out of there, lest mother grouse not return to what would soon be her brood.
I once looked on, during the firearms buck season maybe 25 years ago, as a dry spell made the sound of squirrels scurrying about in the deep leaves as if a band of elephants was tromping through. Soon, I caught movement off to my left and watched as a mature bobcat made its way across the forest floor. That smart cat jumped from rock to downed limb, to anything but those leaves, and moved across the landscape without making a sound. Talk about stealth! Didn’t have a camera that day, either.
Speaking of bobcats, I know of people who have never seen one in the wild. I’ve had the great luck of seeing four bobcats out there, two while deer hunting, one during turkey season and another while biking along the rail trail from Castleton to Poultney.
Throughout the years, when I have success hunting and killing deer, I will follow a routine: After I am certain the deer has died, I drop to one knee and offer up a prayer, not one of any particular religious denomination but perhaps one that beckons back to the Native American days. I say a silent prayer of thanks to the animal, offer up thanks to the hunting god, whoever that may be and reflect on the fact I have just taken the life of a very large mammal. Then, before I field dress the deer, I take a series of photos.
A little while after I began to take the mountain bike out for a good run every other day, a thoughtful gift came my way, thanks to one of my sons. It was a small travel bag that connected to the back of my seat. That bag is where I store my trusty camera, a camera that has captured some really fine photographs through the past decade or so.
While the subject of carrying a camera along is with us, I would like to offer a few tips for taking wildlife photos: Try to get as close to your subject as possible before taking a shot. If there is anything that will disrupt the shot, it is movement on your part. Try to use stealth and, if you need to get closer to the critter, watch the animal’s head. Wait until the head is obscured by any large object like a tree or thick brush and, when you can, get close enough, take the best shot you can.
Enjoy those days in the woods and on the water. And bring along a good camera, if only for the memories.
