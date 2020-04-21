So the big day is finally here. A cold morning with the temperature at 27 degrees, no clouds and the sun breaking over the big mountain to the east. It’s opening day.
I’m tempted to owl hoot but I will wait. It is still a bit dark but, truth be told, I have heard gobblers sound off in the near darkness. They are unpredictable and, when a veteran turkey hunter learns that fact, he or she becomes a better hunter.
Now is the haunting time between darkness and light. I’m contemplating owl hooting, using my vocal chords. (The sound of a barred owl, especially at first light, will often cause any nearby tom to gobble back at the sound. I have no idea why, other than the fact that I have heard toms gobble to the sound of an owl, a crow, a train whistle, a shotgun blast, any number of sharp sounds. It is probably involuntary.)
So I cut loose with the sound of a barred owl and, way up across the other end of a broad field, I hear the faint sound of a gobbler. He is way off. Not a good sign.
Here is the thing about spring turkey hunting that one has to understand. The reason that tom turkeys gobble — calling out, just like any song bird out there — is to attract a mate. The difficulty in calling in a tom is the fact that, after a mature tom calls out and, if a ready-to-be-bred hen hears that call, she goes to him. That’s right. In normal conditions, the hen goes to the tom. But, if you have a tom out there without a hen, he is susceptible to coming to your calls.
Too many times than I like to recall, I have been in situations where a tom, still roosted up a tree, was gobbling like mad to my seductive yelps and purrs, only to have him fly down and walk away in the opposite direction. What the heck?
This perplexed me in my early days of spring turkey hunting. What was happening then was that, while I was hearing that aggressive gobbling, a real hen was responding as well and simply flew off her roost to where he was roosted, he flew down and the two went off on a romantic stroll.
This lesson came to me many years ago on a morning when we arrived at our morning spot, only to hear my son tell me that he forgot his shotgun, back at the house. Forgot what? OK, so we head back, grab his shotgun and now we are entering the woods just as it is getting light, not in the darkness which is my daily prescription to spring turkey hunting.
So this tom is gobbling away, just after we leave the truck. We are moving down this old logging trail when, suddenly, three birds come blasting off their roosts and fly off. Three hens, hopefully. We set up with Dan out in front and me behind a huge downed tree. I lean my shotgun up against the tree. With my son out in front, there is no way any “mistake” is going to happen.
Well, it must have been hens that flew off because this tom had obviously roosted near those hens the night before (all turkeys roost in darkness, every night, with the exception of a hen sitting on her nest).
In any event, Mr. Tom is downright convinced that the hens must still be around because they (me and Dan are making the yelps and purrs of a hen) are calling to him but they are not coming to his service. After about 10 minutes of back and forth, the tom becomes downright frantic, double and triple gobbling to his hens. I am not exaggerating when I say that this tom gobbled far more than 100 times.
Finally, I realized that calling, then going silent for a time, is not working. So I take out the last card in my turkey vest, a long stick. (Whenever I set up to call any tom, I always place a long stick nearby.) Without calling and well-concealed behind that big, downed tree, I begin to shuffle the leaves around me with that stick. When turkeys feed — just like chickens — they scratch about, with their feet, scattering leaves to pick up insects or, in the case of turkeys, acorns and beech nuts.
So, I’m scratching and, as Dan tells me later, he heard the flapping of the tom’s wings as he landed on the forest floor. Maybe a minute later, the sound of Dan’s shotgun goes off and, when I get to him, he is holding up a spectacular, 3-year-old tom that weighed in at 21½ pounds.
The morale of the story? I will attempt anything, as long as it is legal, to pull a reluctant tom in my direction. Still, there are far more mornings when I take certain steps to convince a tom that I am the love of his life and, no matter how hard I try, it just doesn’t happen. He just walks away.
That’s what makes turkey hunting such a challenge. You might believe that the first day of spring was April 19 but, for this old turkey hunter, the first day of spring lands on May1.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
