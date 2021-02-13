I awoke to -5 this morning. A fresh, overnight snow has altered the landscape and now, just after the full light of day, the birds are hitting the feeder hard.
The Vermont winters are getting harder and harder as the years take their toll on daily living. Still, around my place in winter, there is always much to do.
We have to keep the driveway cleared, thanks to a snow-blower, and then it is a trip to the dump for a load of sand on the bed of my pickup. Shovel and spread; shovel and spread. The ice always follows the snow.
Every now and then, a great sheet of snow roars down a section of the roof and lands with a great thud. And oh, how sweet that sound is. There was a time, before we put a metal roof on the home, when the snow would slide down from the roof onto the porch, where it would sit and then turn to ice. The heat from the house brought the snow down; the porch roof, with nothing but cold air beneath, created the problem. I would then be forced to climb a ladder up to the ice jam and, using a hammer and chisel, had to pound away the ice, taking with it, all too often, a good chunk of shingle.
But as I whine here about the challenges of February, a human with all the advantages of the modern age, the life of wild creatures during a long Vermont winter is a very different story, one that can prove to be fatal.
One bad run of deep cold and lots of snow, over a period of time, can set off a chain of events that, for all wildlife exposed to the weather, can end like a horror story.
Back in the winter of 1979-80, if memory serves me, Vermont saw about half of its deer population starve because of prolonged, below-freezing temperatures and deep snow. With the onset of starvation, it must take some time before the body begins to falter and death finds its way.
The estimates at the time were some 60,000 deer perished during that winter. Think about that. I do recall, and this was before the Eastern coyote really took hold in Vermont, finding the remains of probably 11 or 12 deer, bucks, does and fawns, spread out in a small circle of death. The remains, all skeletons, were pretty much intact, evidence that a large predator such as a coyote, did not feast on the dead deer.
While we do get some snow depths and some very sub-zero temperatures in winter, I think those perilous days are probably behind us, thanks to global warming.
So the other morning, I trek through 6 inches of snow over to the woodshed to check on how the wood supply is holding out, knowing full well there remains enough for this winter and, frankly, some of the next, when I notice the tracks in the snow.
The tracks of two deer, up on the hill, tell the story. The deer push the snow aside with their long noses and feed on the succulent greens. It is a marvel, really, how, year after year, deer come to feed on my wife’s hill, planted in wild flowers and plants. The tracks show an adult doe with her young. Their ancestors have come here, generation upon generation, to feed on this little hill. The young grow, the older deer die and the process is passed along.
Out on Lake Bomoseen, just down the road, a small colony of ice shanties can be seen, some huddled together, others out further, all alone. The ice fishing season is in full swing, but all I can do is ride along and think back to the days, only 5 or 6 years ago, when I fished the hard water on a regular basis.
We cannot drill the holes any longer because of that bad left shoulder. The gear, a pop-up, portable shanty, the tip-ups and the four jigging rods are piled in the corner of the garage. And every time I fire up the snow blower, they beckon. I think back on the days when Jim Lynch and I would head out, in the darkness, to get that glorious hour, the first hour of daylight, when the perch were all too willing to take our grubs and run.
I considered selling the gear, then thought of my grandchildren. Maybe next winter, with an able-bodied son to drill the holes in the ice, we can all set out for a morning of ice fishing.
That is something to look forward to in these cold, dark times.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.