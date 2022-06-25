These are strange times, indeed. So I’ll just go with the times and give you some strange outdoor news:
A close vote on a bill in Utah has banned the use of trail cameras from July to December. According to an article in Field & Stream magazine and from other sources, the seven-member Utah Wildlife Board ruled that trail cams used for hunting and scouting wildlife will now be illegal from July 31 through Dec. 31.
The issue, according to the Field & Stream report, has been divisive. “Proponents of the ban argued that the growing use of trail cameras violates fair-chase tenets, especially in a state where game animals are often concentrated at isolated water sources on public land,” the magazine said. “On the other side, those opposed claimed that a full ban of an important scouting and wildlife viewing tool goes too far.”
The ban will prevent hunters from using transmitting (wireless) and non-transmitting cameras on public and private land during the hunting season. Utah joins neighboring Arizona and Nevada in banning trail cameras. Montana also prohibits trail cam use during hunting seasons.
While there is no evidence that such legislation could become law in Vermont, it might be time to ponder the widespread use of trail cams, as well as some other so-called hunting gadgets, and what that means to the concept of fair chase.
I was at a deer hearing earlier this year and heard one longtime deer hunter talk about the 12 trail cameras he had out during the previous deer seasons. Really? Twelve cameras? I was troubled by that and by other accounts I have heard and read of hunters who have apparently given up the old, tried and true approach to deer hunting, a practice that is apparently slipping away called SCOUTING for deer. That means getting into the woods and, of course, the positive rewards of pure exercise and walking about, looking, studying the woods for deer signs.
Like lots of deer hunters, I went out and purchased a trail camera some years ago. I placed it on a few prime deer runs, places in fact where I had killed deer previously. But the concept never really got hold of me and the camera has been sitting in a box in the basement for years. I don’t need no stinking camera to find, observe or kill any deer.
Moving on, I was troubled but not surprised to read of yet another so-called hunting TV celebrity who, like a number of his brethren, has been charged with poaching.
This one is almost comical while it is, at the same time, pathetic. According to a news report in Hawkeye Magazine (truth be told, I contribute to the fine publication) out of New Hampshire, a television celebrity who reportedly reaches millions of viewers has been charged with poaching a bear whose killing, get this, was carried on his show.
Blaine Anthony, who goes by the name “Bear Whisperer,” faces federal charges for illegally poaching a black bear in Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park, then lied about the location of the kill site. Anthony violated the Lacey Act, which bans the trafficking of wildlife that has been illegally taken or transported.
Anthony has been called a “true bear conservationist” in the past but the federal agents in charge of the investigation surely disagree with that label. According to the federal agents, in 2017, Anthony and his crew allegedly shot and killed a black bear in Pilot Harbor, inside the national park, where hunting is illegal. Anthony and his crew then transported the bear to Homer, Alaska, then declared he had shot the bruin outside the national park.
Anthony then had the bear mounted by a taxidermist and sent to his home in Maine. The charges against Anthony and his production team carry a year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000 per individual and $200,000 per organization.
What is it about some people — people who seem to have it all but must always have more? And at any cost. This guy is clearly a fraud and I would bet money that he was a fraud from the very start. I must assume this clown’s TV show is now defunct. If things go as they should, this dirtbag will be whispering to his fellow inmates in prison.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
