MAG_Bear Building Damage 2022 (1).jpeg
Buy Now

Damage to a building exterior was caused by a bear that became habituated to a bird feeder on the property.

 VTF&W photo

Bear-human conflicts are cause for great concern. Is it simply a matter of fact that some people are, well, dumb, or is it maybe they just don’t think?

There’s this guy who lives on my road and who came home from a deer hunt in New York around the middle of October maybe 15 years ago and found his bird feeder smashed to the ground.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.