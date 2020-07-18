Several hours of cutting firewood, followed by a late-night movie meant a late wakeup accompanied by sore muscles. But this day fell on the every-other-day when we get on the mountain bike so we set out on the trail at about 11 a.m., a hot, humid July day that had sweat slipping down from the front of my helmet only a half-mile into my ride.
That is the cost of running late on the rail trail, which runs from Castleton to Poultney. With a full liter of water attached to the bike, we were surprised by the number of walkers and bikers on the trail.
This is both a good sign but one that can be frustrating, at times, as well. It is gratifying to see so many people using the trail, a glorious 14-mile round trip from the train station in Castleton to the station in Poultney.
As I always do, I call out to walkers, or other riders, “Coming through,” before I pass. I do not want to startle them or, worse, be involved in an accident that can be avoided. Most folks clear out of the way but you would be surprised at how often, while I slow down from a furious pace, they don’t bother to allow me much room to pass.
Still, most of the run is a solitary affair, especially if I get out at around 7:30 a.m., which is generally the rule. The trail winds its way through some of the prettiest Vermont countryside around, through patches of woods, then into open land, with lush, green fields and the occasional field of ever-growing stalks of new corn.
Maybe the best part of the ride is the wildlife I sometimes encounter. I have seen coyotes crossing an open field, pedaled as close as 30 yards to an unaware bobcat (they are gorgeous creatures), removed more than a dozen painted turtles, swerved at the last minute to avoid garter snakes soaking up the sun on the crushed-slate trail, encountered several very large snapping turtles and one early morning, surprised a doe and her newborn fawn, up close.
One morning about a month ago, I rounded a slight turn in the trail and there, not 30 yards away, was an adult pair of Canada geese and seven young. I approached to about 10 yards, came to a stop, yanked the camera out the bag behind my seat and, as I began to take a series of photos, looked on in awe as the gander put his head down and charged. I didn’t move and, halfway to me, he turned and led his young ones into a swamp below the trail.
Try to consider what had transpired and the courage that goose displayed. On the bike, I loomed huge, yet he had one thing in mind: Protect his offspring. I was truly impressed.
I often stop at a bridge, where a small stream meanders beneath it, for a water break. But not for long. The pesky deer flies are relentless, so I take a few deep gulps and pedal on.
The real test of my ride is the last mile to Poultney where the trail is on a constant, uphill climb. I call this “killer hill” because of the strain it puts on my old legs. Still, onward I go, determined never to stop (I never have, in eight years of riding the trail) in that ¾ of a mile stretch that goes to the end of the trail.
So I was somewhat surprised a few weeks back when a slim mountain biker passed me (here is where it gets dangerous. I have only been passed by a few mountain bikers over the years but on all those occasions, no one ever let me know they were on their way. This is a recipe for a disaster because, I know where the trail gets bumpy, in places, and will switch back and forth on the trail.) I was on my way to Poultney, maybe 2 miles ahead, when the same, slim biker came back in the opposite direction. I was stunned. Could he have made it to Poultney and was now returning? We stopped and talked. I asked him if he was on his way back to Poultney and his answer really surprised me. Oh, I never take that big hill. It’s just too much for me, he said. Wow, I’m 73 years old now, he had to have 20 or so years on me and yet he never went up that big hill. Go figure.
And here is another stunner. A few weeks back, I was rambling along when I heard a strange, muffled sound coming up behind me. Two mountain bikers passed, without comment, but something wasn’t right. Just then, it became clear: They were moving along at a really good pace, each powered by a motor.
I shouted out, in a friendly tone, to the second biker who passed, “Hey, that’s cheating.” She came back with: “Yeah, I know.”
Well, at least they were out here, and I could see, as they went along, that they were, in fact, pedaling at times.
But here is the thing that is the most astounding part of my taking up a mountain bike. A knee injury from way back in my Army days after a bad landing on a parachute jump in 1967, came back to haunt me around 2005. Surgery on a torn meniscus did little to help and at one time, for weeks, I was forced to walk with a cane.
That same knee now troubles me little. Doctors informed me later that, because the pedaling of a bike does not strain the knee, I have in fact improved the motion in that knee and lessened the strain on it. As far as I’m concerned, I will continue to ride the rail trail for as long as my old body allows.
