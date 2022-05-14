I know it can be dangerous, but I was just thinking.
Many years ago, I had a long interview with the legendary wild turkey hunter Ben Rodgers Lee. And he said something that has stayed with me to this day. Lee, in a long, drawn-out interview, talked about “the myths of men,” a reference to some of the poorly-held beliefs, of stuff that was not true, when it came to turkey hunting.
But I will forego the myths of men and try to focus on the myths passed along by some outdoor writers, men who should know better.
I was turning the pages of an outdoor magazine a few days ago and came upon a story, by an outdoor writer, that I simply must respond to.
As he told it, he was looking to kill a big gobbler and had a plan. And the first part of that plan was to get in early to kill that tom right after first light. So, in his words, he was going to be sitting in the dark at the base of a tree “for three or four hours.” In the darkness.
Now, I am not the most talented spring turkey hunter around, but I know this much: There is not a reason in hell to get set up three or four hours before the sun comes up. My guess is, one should get in, as close to the roosted tom as possible, maybe 15 minutes or so minutes before daylight — but not too close — and then call him down when daylight comes.
I remember reading another account, and this was probably more than a decade ago, about another outdoor writer who wrote about how he was, like the guy mentioned above, in the woods, set up, before the sun came up. As daylight neared, he heard a tom gobble right near him. And his response was, “Well, I guess I’ve alarmed that turkey” because that tom sounded off with a gobble. What?
Turkeys make all kinds of sounds in the woods, but this much I know for sure: When any wild turkey sounds off an alarm, to let it be known that something is very wrong, it sounds off with an alarming, very loud “putt, putt, putt.” It does not gobble.
I bring all of this stuff up, not because I want to put these outdoor writers down; no, I do so because these writers are read by turkey hunters, many who are new to the sport and do not know the habits of the wild turkey. So, when any outdoor writer passes along bad information, it serves no good purpose for those beginners who may not know any better.
Come on, guys, get it right.
We have another outdoor writer, this one in Maine, who has come up — are you ready for this? — with his very own name for a turkey of a certain age. He has taken it upon himself to give all 2-year-old gobblers a special moniker. He calls them “super jakes.” Really? And how do we know, without seeing the spurs on these toms, whether we are looking at a 2- or 3- or even 4-year-old tom?
You cannot know. Here are the facts: Jakes, toms that are only 1 year old, have two distinctive characteristics — short, stubby beards and a fan that does not fold out in perfection. The jake fan comes up on each side, then there is a series of top feathers that merge above the fan.
The weight of a bird or the length of its beard is no clear indication as to the age of a mature tom. His full fan, all stretched out at 180 degrees, is also no telltale sign of his age. The only true indication is the length of a gobbler’s spurs. Here is the breakdown, as far as I have found: Jakes have spurs that are very short. A 2-year-old tom’s spurs will measure somewhere around 3/4 of an inch. A 3-year-old tom’s spurs can be about 1 inch long. And those old, smart, surviving gobblers, at 4 years of age, will measure anywhere from 1¼- to 1½-inches in length.
Outdoor writers of all sorts sometimes go a bit overboard when detailing their times in the woods or on the waters.
I remember reading a trout feature, written by a very successful outdoor writer who had a number of successful trout-fishing books to his name. One story that stuck in my mind was his descriptions of what he was seeing one morning out on the water. There were geese flying overhead. Yeah, I’ve seen that. We’ve all seen that, right? But there was more, much more. There were a number of ducks paddling about. He had a beaver, working a branch, not far away. Song birds were singing. It went on and on, about all of the wildlife he was witnessing on that blessed morning.
Hey, there are days when I sit in the deer woods all day, and I might see two red squirrels and a small group of chickadees. But this guy? He was a witness to virtually all of God’s creatures on one single morning. Just to make the story sound good.
Here is my take on all of this nonsense.
There is so much wonder in the world of nature, of things funny, savage and, yes, beautiful. There is so much out there to see and then to write about that there are no justifiable reasons to dream up or make up anything that does not sound believable. Just the facts, ma’am. Just the facts.
